As the U.S. state Department examines the application and photographs of participants in the Green Card lottery

The Green Card lottery since its inception to the present time, was and remains the easiest method of immigration to the United States. For the millions of people participating in the DV program, win a green card lottery is the only way of immigration, on which they can rely. And it is important not to miss your chance because of pesky little things — mistakes in the questionnaire or the wrong photo. Pictures when checking the questionnaires is given great attention. Like it check the photos and why you need to strictly follow the instructions, explains the Florida center of assistance to compatriots Mediana.
Naturally, each party wants to know how the process of drawing, whether the winners are selected randomly, and most importantly, how you can increase your chances of winning.
The process of drawing itself is not anything interesting. Computer do randomly selects from the total base of the region a certain number of winners, all over the world — from 100 to 150 thousand. Given that visa is only 50 thousand is quite a large reserve, which will cover the screening of the “athletes” that play to check your luck; people who calmly weigh the pros and cons of immigration, refuses to continue the process; tried; failed medicine; those who will not be able to collect the right documents or enough money; disqualified due to errors and fraud and so on.
Also, in addition to all these people, from 100-150 thousand initially selected winners will be disqualified, those who have filed multiple applications.
The very first test when applying for a lottery green cards
Annually for participation in the lottery green card is served from 7 to 15 million applications (depending on participating countries). It is clear that the processing and verification of that amount of documents manually is a thankless job, fraught with error. For this reason, almost the entire manufacturing process is automated and entrusted to special computer programs.
At the time of application through the website dvlottery.state.gov built-in validator checks to fill in all the required fields of the questionnaire and whether the attached photos of the specified technical parameters. This is the first technical inspection. It skips any entries that formally comply with the rules. For example, it is possible to submit the questionnaire by a man named Yyyyyyy Xxxxxxx with picture no image of the person. If that photo size of 600 by 600 pixels, file .jpeg, less than 240 kilobytes in size, color 24-bit depth — all technical parameters of the file have been met, the application is accepted, Confirmation Number will be issued.
However, the participant Yyyyyyy Xxxxxxx will never receive notification about the win — his application will be rejected in the next stage of validation and participation in the lottery green card she will not accept.
Verification of applications for green card before drawing
The U.S. state Department does not report what day is the lottery green card. The exact date of drawing is considered in detail, it is not mandatory for publication. However, there are data allowing to conclude that a lottery green card is held in early December.
Thus, it is possible to see that it takes about one month from the time of acceptance of applications for participation in the lottery until the determination of the winners. During this month there is a sorting of the submitted questionnaires and their preparation for the competition.
The lottery green card and sifting out the “junk” applications
In fact, is not one General raffle, and six private — in each of the six regions into which the world is divided for the program DV-lottery. For each region is calculated a certain quota of the successful person, the sum of these six quota gives the total number of wins — 100-150 thousand.
At the time of draw all applications of the region of random order are assigned new numbers (case numbers).
Then check each application for technical compliance with the requirements of DV-lottery. The program takes a request 1, checks it, and gives a conclusion about its compliance. Then goes on to request number 2, and so on. If the program detects not corresponding to the specified parameters in the application, it will mark it as “junk” and pass it filed its employees will not see notifications about win. So the program checks the applications in a row as long as the quota isn’t filled with “good” numbers.
Because the questionnaires at the time of filing is not attached any supporting documents, to establish the correctness of the data at this stage check is not possible. Human can really call Xxxxxxx Yyyyyyy. Therefore, further checks submitted photos.
Each image file is analyzed, while determining, whether a person shown in the photo and does the image of the composite requirements.
The area of the image, which should be the head, defined by the rules — this program puts a virtual mask, which represent the averaged display of the main parts of the human face: eyes, nose, lips etc. If the parameters match the analyzed region according to certain criteria with a mask, a photo is defined as containing the face image. At the same time, the program checks that before her the photo, and not, for example, a watercolor drawing. Tested and image quality.
At this stage, discarded the profiles with attached photos of cats, cars, clouds, black squares, etc. Such questionnaires are usually served by people in order to see how the site works, to practice before filing his present application.
Verification of compliance with the compositional requirements
The rules are set fairly stringent requirements on the image of the person in the picture: a strictly specified amount of head, eye level, head position, its inclination and rotation, background color. While nothing is said about the ears, shoulders, hair, beard and mustache, makeup.
Accordingly, it is expected that the program will only validate what is spoken.
If the head in the photo more or less than desired, rotated to the right or left, raised or lowered, the eye is higher or lower than expected — the application will be rejected during validation. If the hair is not visible to the ears, the shoulders are not on the same level, mustache and beard hiding his mouth, but the proportions are met and the person is looking directly at the camera — the application will be deemed fit.
During this test assesses the correctness of the background and lack of shadows on it — the head contours must be clearly defined in the background. Shadows on the face can be a cause of disqualification, if the program they will not be able to recognize some of the faces.
Why is the program so important that some parameters have been guaranteed (such as the eye height and the size of the head), and on the other she absolutely did not pay attention?
Preparations for the first stage of face recognition
Will not be opening assertion that in order to increase your chance of winning the lottery, the participant must submit several applications. It’s against the rules, but the temptation is great and many people (and intermediaries) have resorted to various tricks to circumvent the ban.
The above picture shows the same girl but with different hair. So that your computer can understand what it is one and the same person uses the facial recognition technology (face recognition).
When reviewing the photographs submitted for the participation in the lottery green card, using multiple stages of machine recognition. Each subsequent recognition algorithm is more complicated than the previous, so the number of analyzed images with each step decreases until, until the end, the pictures which the program with almost 100% confidence I can say that they depict one and the same person.
Recognition is based on was developed by company Visionic technology FaceIt. Chief designer and program Director — Dr. Joseph Atik (Joseph Atick). In June 2002, the company became part of Identix Inc., which since August 2006, after the merger with Viisage Technology, began to work under the brand name L-1 Identity Solutions in July 2011 was acquired by the Safran group and is now known as MorphoTrust.
Corporation Identix, historically specializing in fingerprint recognition, the acquiring firm Visionic with its face detection technology, in March 2004 took over a company Delean Vision, developed a method of analysis and comparison of the texture of the skin of people. This acquisition made Identix world leader in the field of human identification with the complex of the three areas fingerprints, face, skin.
In September 2004, the company Identix Inc. won the tender to supply the U.S. Department of State automated biometric identification system, and to work on deployment, integration into the visa system and further support the chosen platform. Identix has offered its platform DoS 3.0 ABIS (Automated Biometric Identification System), implemented using the technology of face recognition FaceIt G6.
Under the terms of the contract, the system had to provide an initial registration of about 35 million images available visas; processing about 8 million new visas in the first year of the contract; processing each year at least 10 million applications e-Diversity Visa; processing speed up to 2000 comparisons per hour.
Technology FaceIt is used by the State Department (DoS) to verify that people applying for obtaining any visas to enter the United States. What specific methods of recognition are used, can be seen from the technical characteristics of the FaceIt technology.
Initially, in the interests of DoS technology was used FaceIt G6 using when comparing individuals of three levels of analysis. In 2010, the platform ABIS transferred to the new version of FaceIt — G8, supplemented by another step, a matching Algorithm, hierarchical graph entity (HGM) — this direction was developed Morpho, a subsidiary of Safran, which included the company L1. It is logical to assume that DoS used this upgrade in the underlying software.
(We should not forget about the existence and the fifth level of recognition and visual identification of human faces).
In order that the system can successfully recognize faces in the photos, the images must be specially prepared.
The FaceIt software works with images relevant to ISO/IEC 19794-5.
Considered each attached to the application form for participation in the lottery green card photo and determined its suitability for the recognition process, at the same time evaluated the following parameters:
- Head size — the face is big enough?
- Trim — full face in the image?
- Centering — the person is located rather in the center?
- Exposure — is the picture overexposed or underexposed?
- The eyes are clearly visible — whether on the person points, and if Yes, the eyes are visible or hidden?
- Focus the image well focused?
- Compression — if the image is overly compressed to remove parts of the skin?
- Texture — does the skin surface texture, suitable for use in facial recognition?
- A resolution greater than the resolution of the image low, measured in pixels between the eyes?
- Faceness — if you can call discovered the image object is a human face or not?
In the preparation phase of the normalized photo — to-computer rotates pictures so that the eyes on them were located horizontally (smooths the face relative to the vertical axis) and cuts the image in the new size, cutting off all unnecessary. The photos are cropped so that the distance between the centers of the eyes on all images was the same, equalized brightness and contrast of images.
Electronic facial recognition in photos
Electronic recognition is applied only to the winning bids have been found suitable in previous tests and photographs of which were successfully normalized.
First pass identification — Vector comparison (VFA)
The first stage of the recognition algorithm comparison vector (Feature Vector Analysis — VFA).
The essence of this recognition method is that, the program is analyzed each normalized face image as a linear combination of other, pre-established special images, the so-called eigenvectors or private entities (“eigenfaces”). Turns out code that contains information about this combination. So each image is encoded that requires verification.
Very simplistically “a private person” (“eigenvectors”) can be represented as a set of certain standard components of the face obtained by statistical analysis, followed by sampling and processing large sets of images of different persons. If this method is taken for granted that any human face can be composed of the “average person” (the component that is the same for all individuals) by adding to it a certain number of certain “private persons”. Most individuals can be obtained by adding a small amount of “private persons”.
Then comparing the obtained set of eigenvectors, the system makes a conclusion about the similarity or difference of the source images.
Each code file, or template, is a simple list applied to private persons (and percentage of contribution of each person built one image), and has a small size, so can’t go back to restore the face image using only the data with only one template. However, due to the small file sizes of the templates, their comparison with each other is very and very fast.
After all template files are ready, the program compares the first winning application with all memuarnye filed. It compares the templates obtained from photos at the stage of coding, evaluating a coincidence of codes in a percentage. If no match check the code with any other does not exceed a certain value, the program concludes that duplicates the application is not detected.
The program then proceeds to verify the following applications are also comparing code pictures of it with all the other codes all photos from all submitted fit applications. So, one by one, the program checks all winning in the lottery green card application.
If the computer detects that the coincidence of the two compared codes of the pictures exceeds the threshold value (this value is one of the configurable parameters of the system identification), the program making a mark and continues to test the studied code.
Thus, the result of the first pass recognition get a pair (or three, four etc.) of the photographs which the system suspected that they depict one and the same person.
The method of vector comparison is one of the most “ancient” methods used for face recognition. It is extremely demanding to ensure that all analyzed images were strictly normalized. A large error in the decision of the similarity of the compared entities, peculiar to this method, due to the small number of used eigenvectors, are forced to use it only as a very rough tool, a basis for further duplicates.
The second pass identification — comparison Algorithm hierarchical graph entity (HGM)
Hierarchical Graph Matching (HGM) is an algorithm of comparison individuals on the basis of the analysis of the location of the control nodal points and distances between them.
The person is many, over 2000 points, starting from the centers of the eyes, the nose, the tip and wings of nose, left and right mouth corners, and so forth, which are interconnected to form a so-called graph, or mask, individual for each person. The distance between the points is alternately recorded in the file, by coding the facial image and makes it suitable for the mathematical comparison.
This analysis method does not depend on the texture of the face, examining only his form. Created mathematical models are based on the principle of “from major to minor”, which can significantly speed up the process of file comparison.
The HGM algorithm shows reasonably good recognition results with respect to the lottery program green card, which analyzes strictly normalized quality of the image.
The third pass identify — Analysis of local differences (LFA)
The local contrast (Local Feature) is the image area that differs from other nearest neighboring sites. The plot can vary in intensity, color or texture, but does not have to be localized exactly on this change. Local differences can be points, edges, small parts of the image.
Procedure the LFA describes many interrelated important for the local perception of fields that are defined in each point of the virtual receptor grid superimposed on the image of the face. These fields are different from each other, optimally are formed in the original image, and the output vary as much as possible. The algorithm of creation of files describing the dependence of these fields, and the subsequent comparison of these files is the basis used to check photos on the green card system FaceIt.
During the LFA program recognizes and appreciates the many local differences of the image of the facial structures, re-creating the encoded file. The system compares the created coded files and notes, those are the matching degree of which is higher than a predetermined threshold.
One factor that complicates the identification of persons is their variability depending on the expressions. Even a small half-smile sets in motion a large number of muscles of the face, this changes almost all the distances between the control points of the face. The LFA method, analyzing the differences in local areas of the face, moreover, determined with a large excess, virtually free of problems related to facial expressions.
Fourth pass identification — Analysis of the surface texture of the face (STA)
Surface Texture Analysis (STA) should be understood as a set of technologies and methods for identification using photographs allows you to see the detailed texture of the skin recognized entities. Accordingly, it is the quality of the pictures is of paramount importance for successful recognition.
STA is applied as a further development of the method of analysis of local differences, allowing for comparison of even smaller parts, which are abundant in the surface of the skin of any person.
As a rule, analyzes the facial area free from overly dense vegetation from the bottom of the eye to the beginning of the upper lip.
Briefly STA method can be described as follows: first determine the average brightness of each pixel average value of gray scale of the surrounding pixels. Then the face image by comparing the gray scale values of the pixels in their average brightness is converted into a binary image with values of 1 or 0 given to each of the pixels, the average brightness of which is higher than a set limit of gray values.
Then, the selected facial area is divided into small blocks. For each block of the first comparison image, the system searches for a matching block in the second image that best coincides with the compared block.
After this is evaluated the continuity of the adjacent blocks. If the relative change of the positions of the pair of adjacent blocks below a configurable threshold, they are treated as continuous. The more continuous pairs of blocks, the greater the likelihood that the analyzed image is owned by the same person. This probability can be formulated as a function of the number of continuous pairs of blocks.
Analysis of surface textures requires, in comparison with other methods of recognition, more time for calculations, it can be applied at the final stage of identification to those images for which there is sufficient reason to be considered as belonging to the same person. According to the company developer, application as a Supplement to the LFA, the STA method increases the recognition accuracy by 20-25%, allowing you to confidently distinguish even identical twins.
Recognition of retouching photos for DV—lottery
When checking the applications for participation in the lottery green card, in order to prevent change images using the special graphics programs and other technical devices, applied detection techniques.
Instructions for the lottery of green cards says that the retouching of supplied images are prohibited — application, in photographs which were made any changes (show manipulation in any way) will be disqualified.
For detection of retouching (the term “retouching” here means any changes to the photo except cropping to size) are special programs that use in the search for changes the combination of several algorithms from the color transformation with the imposition of various filters and recognition of the continuity of the chain of blocks of pixels generated during image compression in jpeg, to code analysis a jpeg file.
Making any changes in the photos, it should be remembered that, with high probability, retouching is detected. Of course, you can try to hinder the detection of retouching printing on paper and scanning the altered images, photographing the monitor screen with the retouched image, and similar above, but you have to understand that used for validation may include protection against such manipulations.
The result of the inspection photos for the lottery green card
A clear answer, whether shown in the two different photos is the same person or not, the computer can not give. It can only assess the probability of such coincidence (of course, the probability can approach 100%). However, the final decision always makes people.
At KCC for each of the winning start case (the case) where you are going to send the documents and the results of the inspections. If the result of check photos from the application are found to be duplicates (suspected to be a duplicate, exceeds a specified value), these the suspicious application is also included in the case file of the description of the case done about this record and the paper case file is pasted red label with the reason.
The completed case is forwarded to the consular section, where it will undergo an interview. In an interview with the Consul will assess all the circumstances of the case, to get acquainted with results of check of photos and visually compare found suspicious forms, seeing before him a living person, the applicant. The result will be a decision — whether there was a violation of the rules, gave the applicant several questionnaires or not. Accordingly, the Consul will either approve the issuance of a visa, or issue a refusal.
In the first year of operation of the system (DV-2006) the facial recognition system among the victorious was discovered 5221 fraudulent application.
Cheating the system the search of duplicates on the lottery green cards
Filing of several applications by one person is a violation of the rules of the lottery, giving rise to automatic disqualification of the applicant.
For lying to the Consul under oath at the interview you can get a lifetime ban on entering the United States.
The Consul, seeing in your case a few of applications with different pictures and recognized by the checker, will definitely be interested in the circumstances of the incident. If a person will lie, this will lead to a visa denial and lifetime ban on entry.
The problem is that the applicant might not know exactly why the Consul asks about it — whether the program has recognized its application, or the Consul asks a simple question of duty.
Based on this, methods of fraud detection system we can speak only theoretically, for research purposes, and in order not to accidentally do something forbidden.
