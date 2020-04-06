As the Ukrainian Church in the USA conducted the festive divine service in quarantine
Church USA in a variety of ways celebrate palm Sunday during a pandemic. Most of them have a service online, writes “Voice of America”.
The Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church in Washington (DC), which adheres to the Gregorian calendar, April 4, conducted divine service and consecration of branches on palm Sunday, through Facebook.
The head of the UGCC in the USA Borys Gudziak on 5 April appealed to the faithful of the empty Church with a special blessing and prayer during the outbreak of coronavirus.
UGCC Church in Maryland, near the capital of Washington, holds worship through Youtube.
In the weekly Bulletin the priest Oleksandr Dumenko wrote to the believers that during the outbreak of coronavirus, the Church conducts public worship because of the need for social distance between people.
On palm Sunday that the Church celebrates on April 12, the priest intend to leave the consecrated branches on the street, and the believers will pick it up when it’s convenient for them — this is stated on the Church website.
Ukrainian Orthodox Church in the USA hold services online, one has the opportunity. Office of the Archbishop of the UOC in USA sent out the instructions for the priests to bless on palm Sunday branches, as provided by the tradition of the feast of the Entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.
These blessed branches will be in the Church, until worship in the Church. On the first Sunday after the quarantine before the Liturgy the priest will give to the faithful consecrated branch.
Here is the online-service in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA without parishioners:
In the American diocese in Orlando, Florida, palm Sunday was celebrated through YouTube.
Church in mount Dora (Central Florida) conducted the service in the Parking lot of one of the major supermarkets. Believers arrived there on your own car and not out on the street during the service. Service looked through the glass and heard through a special radio.
In the United States religious activities are considered “significant” and allowed even during the quarantine. However, people should follow the instructions for social distance and hygiene.
