As the verse on the statue of Liberty become a stumbling block in the immigration debate in the United States
America ceases to be a promised land. New rules on legal immigration cover the entry of low-income people. Green card will now be able to claim only wealthy foreigners, writes “Radio Freedom”.
Donald trump came to the White house with a promise to fix the broken immigration system, not only to save the country from illegal immigration, but also to strictly limit the legal. That the administration is starting to reform, he announced in may.
We are gathered here today, on this beautiful spring day in the Rose garden to announce a new plan to create a fair, modern and based on the principles of legality immigration system in the United States. To do this time. If our plan is adopted, it will transform the immigration system of America in the pride of our nation and the envy of the modern world.
According to the President, immigration practice US is unacceptable liberalism. It especially outraged visa lottery when the right for permanent residence get random people, and immigration on the basis of kinship.
Owing to our defective rules, green cards from year to year are mainly people in low-paid and unskilled labour. Newcomers fill jobs, to the detriment of the most vulnerable Americans is becoming a burden for our social services and generous assistance programmes to the poor. Only 12 percent of legal immigrants are selected on the basis of professional qualifications or merit. In countries such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand and others put the figure at closer to 60 percent, even 70 in some cases to 75. The biggest change that we will produce, increase the proportion of highly skilled immigrants from 12 to 57 percent, and we would like more.
The administration of the tramp are unable to achieve in Congress to support his plan for the abolition of lotteries and the introduction of the “merit and performance”, so went the way of the publication of the departmental instructions. Last week it was presented to journalists, the acting Director of the office of citizenship and immigration USA Ken Cuccinelli. He stated that from 15 October, the immigration authorities will determine whether there will be a foreigner after he / she has the right to permanent residence a burden to society. Cuccinelli explained that the expression “burden to society” is the law, but still he did not have a precise definition.
By the rules of the public burden the administration of President trump reinforces the ideals of self-reliance and personal responsibility, and ensures that immigrants were able to contain themselves and would achieve success in the United States. Rules prevent foreigners, who are quite likely to become a burden on society, came to the United States or staying here and received a green card.
The main criterion in considering a petition for a green card will become the financial situation of the applicant. Under the new rules, his income must not be less than 250 percent exceed the Federal poverty line. Currently, this feature is for a family of four is set at 25 $ 750 a year. The immigration officials will also take into account age, health condition and education of the foreigner. A significant obstacle to getting a green card is now a fact of receiving social assistance in the past. The administration expects that because of these limitations, the failures will get about 400 thousand families a year.
At the briefing one of the journalists asked Ken Cuccinelli, should now be removed from the statue of Liberty bronze plate with verses of Emma Lazarus, where America calls all disadvantaged and deprived of destiny. Cuccinelli said that such plans of the government, and later in an interview with CNN commentator Erin Burnett clarified your answer.
– In these verses it says:
And I give from the depths of the bottomless
Your poor, men scored his
Send me the outcast, the homeless
I candle them at the door gold!
“Outcasts, the homeless”. But on which side should be America. And in your opinion, whose?
– Well, in poetry, of course, refers to people coming from Europe where they lived in a society divided into classes, where people were considered outcasts if they did not belong to the correct class. And it was written a year later after the first Federal restriction on the grounds of public burden, which says, and I quote: “a Person is not able to take care of themselves so as not to burden the society, is unacceptable” or, in the language of my office, can not rely on adjustment of status and obtain permanent residence. At the same time, Erin, at the same time. But that year, when the poems appeared in the statue of Liberty in 1903-m, another Federal law, expanding the concept of public burden, passed through Congress.
– I say that when my family came here… They were small tenants of Scotland. They had no education, no nothing. But I’m here now, because they were allowed, and I leading on CNN.
Ken Cuccinelli – not the first employee of the administration, who asked the question about poetry on the statue of Liberty. At the time it posted senior adviser to the President Steven Miller, who is considered the main proponent of stricter immigration laws.
Don’t want to go into historical details, but the poem to which you refer, appeared there later, it really is not part of the original intent of the statue of Liberty.
The Governor of Montana, the presidential candidate of the Democratic party Steve bullock says Ken Cuccinelli in any case it is impossible to manage immigration.
Charging him with immigration – all the same what to entrust Putin to ensure security for the elections.
On stage now – the granting of citizenship by right of birth. About this clearly stated Donald trump.
We are considering this issue very seriously. Cross the border, give birth to a child – ready case, congratulations, the baby is an American citizen. It is, frankly, ridiculous.
According to several human rights organizations and officials of States, the departmental manual, a step of dubious legality. They are preparing to challenge it in court.