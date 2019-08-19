As the White house tried to ban schools to accept children of illegal immigrants
Some senior aides to President Donald trump within a few months was looking for a way to provide an opportunity for States to prevent the entry of children of undocumented immigrants in public schools. All this is part of an administration effort to curb illegal immigration in the United States.
A senior adviser to trump Steven Miller in 2017 was the driving force behind these efforts, repeatedly putting pressure on the officials of the Cabinet and members of the domestic policy Council the White house to come up with a way to restrict the admission of children of illegal immigrants. About this edition of Time reported by several people familiar with the matter.
The publication writes that some of the ideas on immigration, could be made without the approval of Congress.
Ultimately, the idea is to limit access to public schools had to be abandoned due to the fact that any such effort is contrary to the case of the Supreme court, 1982, which guarantees access to public schools. But the consideration of the question of denial of hundreds of thousands of children access to education illustrates the breadth of the White house effort to combat illegal immigrants.
The strategy reiterated the purpose of the new rules announced by the administration earlier this week, which may prevent immigrants to become legal permanent residents if they receive state benefits.
Recall that any immigrant who used Medicaid, public housing assistance or food stamps for more than 12 months during the 36-month period may be denied permanent resident status in accordance with the new rule.
Public services
Starting from the end of 2017, Miller tried hard to find a way to limit the access of undocumented immigrants to public services, including education.
These efforts included consideration of last year’s guidance note, which was published by the Department of education. It said that States have the possibility to refuse students without papers to attend public school starting with kindergarten through high school. However, a note is not sent out.
The pressure in the White house stopped, because members of the administration decided that the plan may violate the Supreme court case “against Plyler DOE”in 1982, which forbade States to deny free public education based on their immigration status.
The court in the 5-4 decision stated that the refusal of migrant children in education “will eliminate any real possibility that they will make the slightest contribution to the progress of our nation,” and that penalizing them for the actions of their parents “does not correspond to fundamental notions of justice”.
“Punish the little children”
Immigration activists said they are concerned that the White house is considering a change of policy in relation to migrant children.
“Such a drastic policy change would be illegal, unacceptable and UN-American,” said Frank Harry, who heads the protection team of immigration America’s Voice.
During the presidency of Barack Obama group on immigration rights expressed concern about the fact that the school system complicates the registration of children, imposing strict requirements for documentation. In response, the administration issued guidance for school administrators to be more flexible in terms of documents.
Documents residents
The guide from 2014 States that as alternative evidence of residence at a specific address of the school can accept a utility bill or lease. The guidance came after reports that some areas require a driver’s license or social security numbers that are not available to those who are in the country illegally.
“The County’s public schools are required to admit students regardless of immigration status and without discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin,” said the then attorney General Eric holder.
In 1996 Congress tried to pass a law that would allow States to block state benefits for education for children of undocumented, or charge tuition, but the attempt was not successful. Former President bill Clinton has threatened to veto the bill.
According to research by the Pew Research Center in 2014, about 725 000 kindergartens and students in grade 12 in public and private schools in the United States had no right to be in the country. This represents about 1.3% of the total enrolment.
Earlier this year, the U.S. census Bureau reported that the cost per student on primary and secondary education are $12 201 per year, and this means that the costs of students who do not have documents that could exceed $ 8 billion per year.