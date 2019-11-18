As the wind blew: Andrey Danilko in shock from the speech of the party of the “X-factor” (photo)
Hosted broadcast of the second phase of training camp vocal show “X-factor” (STB). Of the 50 participants the judges had to select 24, and to listen to the contestants, the coaches had the three of us, without Olya Polyakova. The performances of the singers were evaluated by Andriy Danylko, Nastya Kamensky and Igor Kondratyuk.
During the second phase the participants had to perform a song that they took from the General list, to the accompaniment of the piano. The room was only one night. To surprise the judges, the contestants were ready on all: to sing, to dance and even to invent in the course of its realization. And someone went and violation of the rules. So, in the last issue of the verdict of the judges became a real drama for the vocalist Polina Chiusi. The judges missed the girl in the next stage, and even her tears and entreaties did not soften the strict jury members. Pauline went for broke and contrary to the rules secretly spent the night behind the scenes, preparing a song for the second test.
— I have to do something that perhaps will change your mind, said the judges girl.
Pauline Chiusi
Perseverance Polina convinced Andrei Danilko, and he persuaded the judges to listen to the girl again.
I like your desire to be on the project — said Andrew. — Because many participants do not. I salese wanted one day to return one member, which I liked, and as the wind blew. So I would ask my colleagues to give you a chance.
But the group “Step” disappointed Igor Kondratyuk — despite the large stage experience, men forgot the lyrics and was confused on the stage.
Anton Velboy, conquered the judges still casting its immediacy, decently excited for this test because I heard how strong vocalists gathered in the camp. But then he met his idol MELOVINа who came to support the singers, and charged with energy. However, his statement has caused controversy with the judges. Andrey Danilko and Nastya Kamensky was fascinated by the guy, but Igor Kondratyuk was more skeptical.
Anton Velboy
— You are a delight for two members of the jury, but singing is still needed, said Igor Karpenko.
George the Magician surprised the judges with her song, because the man came to him with a children’s song “Winged swing” from the movie “the adventures of electronics”.
The participants in the Novel Nerd and Teacher Yarmolyuk not only managed to prepare a song, but to initiate a romantic relationship. The performance of the Novel casting has collected on YouTube more than 800 million views, but in training camp the guy was not able to repeat the success, constantly forgetting words and stumbling on the song “Stari fotograf” Kuzma Skryabin.
— This song really touches the soul, — said Igor Kondratyuk. — So the text should sound, it should not be forgotten.
The judges even did not wait for the evening for the verdict and was immediately sent Roman home. And Asya after performing the song’t you ‘what’ Sofia Rotaru left to wait for the verdict.
Julia Bordunova for selection for the first time wearing high heels. 22-year-old girl not used to such shoes, moreover, the last years she spent in the war. She got the song “Zhuravl” the Hardkiss, which was performed by another participant Anna Jester. So the judges could compare the manners of the two vocalists.
Most difficult was to prepare for the night song ensemble “Caminar” it had another and lay on the party. By the way, the oldest team member just turned 79 years old!
The star of the 90 Marina Odolska came on stage with a song of Viktor Pavlik “podobashe Ti meni”. This aroused the indignation of Nastya Kamenskih.
— It’s “Territory” And its time has passed! she commented.
Group Romax band decided to surprise not only the judges but also the musical producer of the show and made some changes in the song of Oleg winnik, Nino. Moreover, the hit sounded in the Ukrainian language! The judges praised this approach, just missing the group in the next round.
Vocalist Victoria Condurachi excited is not a joke — she got the song Nastya Kamensky “Obsahu”. The excitement was reflected on the performance of the girls, she forgot all about the text, and then said: “I can’t sing.”
— It was your only chance and you just ripped my song is very vulgar and it played — angry Nasty.
The judge immediately sent the girl home.
Going on stage Elina Ivashchenko was waiting for Nastya Kamenskih, which remembered the party still on the casting. Her statement Igor Kondratyuk called the best and let the girl in the next stage.
— I think, as opposed to the past season, one of the strongest categories this time will be “the Girl” confessed “FACTS” musical producer of the project Vadim Foxesand. — Too many came to us musically-talented vocalists with real x-factor. Between them is a lot of competition, but the judges selection will be given not just. But live gets only the strongest.
Babysitting children Olya Polyakova Lyudmila Bazelyuk has promised to fight Andrei Danilko, although previously recognized, that the category “30+” because it is much more interesting to work with young participants. And as Olya Polyakova was not at this audition, Igor Kondratyuk added that, in his opinion, the singer was embarrassed over her previous rounds, and now the woman is emancipated.
17-year-old Anastasia Markiv on the auditions judges called Makoi. But after the girl sang, Andrey Danilko said: “we Have a lot of doubts about you.”
Aelita Victoria Everman on the casting came boldly, saying in response to “no” Kondratyuk that will prove to him that she’s a singer. So she is now worried that the judge will remember her last liberty.
After the presentations, the judges left for discussion. Not without controversy, however, after much debate, the judges chose the best.
Aelite-Victoria Everman and Bogdan Trawiński judges said that they see them only as a duet. And the participants agreed to the experiment.
Aelita Victoria Everman and Bogdan Trawiński
Is the judges ‘ decision was absolutely unexpected for us, — said the “FACTS” of the situation Aelita Victoria. — Since we are both with Bogdan came to the project as solo performers, not thinking about what may be in the duet. But, on the other hand, the coaches know it better. So now, let us try to prove yourself in a new role. And, who knows, maybe it will be in this format much more than just solo singers.
After a long night of deliberation, the judges selected the top 24 participants — six in each category. They are traditionally four: “Boys”, “Girls”, “Groups” and “Those over 30”. But which of the members of the jury what category will get will be known in a recent edition of training camp, November 23.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter