As there is a dangerous dependence on nasal drops
To disorders of the nose and dependence on nasal drops causes a deviated nasal septum, which is 90% of people, according to the Ministry of health of the Moscow region.
According to doctors, when a deviated septum, broken nose aerodynamics, the airflow pass through the nose not as inherent nature, and distorted. So, if a person has a deviated septum, the air flow strikes a curvature and ricochets.
Instead saaritsa and keep the nose and throat, air enters the lateral wall of the nose, which is the lower turbinate that are able to change the volume. From the constant trauma they begin to swell, so the nose is laid. In this case, people and buried a vasoconstrictor drops.
This process can take months or a few decades, leading to a complete dependence on drops.
Under the influence of drops nasal mucosa changes, and the neglect situation, the less likely that correction of the nasal septum will help to restore the function of the nose completely. According to the health Ministry, approximately 90% of the population partition of the nose is crooked, some are unable to breathe without the use of vasoconstrictor drops.
To self-medicate not need to contact the experts who will diagnose and prescribe treatment, say the doctors.