As Tina Kuniaki vacationing in the French town Aets?

| August 29, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Beauty surrounded by favorite men

Как Тина Кунаки проводит отпуск во французском городке Аетз?

Tina Kuniaki resting in a quiet French town Aets in the New region Aquitaine. The girl spends time in the company of 52-year-old wife of Vincent Cassel and brother, 19-year-old Zachary.

Yesterday, the company proceeded to dinner at a family restaurant La Ferme Ostalapia on the occasion of the first anniversary of the actor and model on 24 August last year, Vincent and Tina tied the knot. For a relaxing evening with the closest 22-year-old Tina chose a simple black top and bright skirt with floral print. Natural makeup emphasized the natural beauty of girls.

Как Тина Кунаки проводит отпуск во французском городке Аетз?

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr