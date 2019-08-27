As Tina Kuniaki vacationing in the French town Aets?

Beauty surrounded by favorite men

Tina Kuniaki resting in a quiet French town Aets in the New region Aquitaine. The girl spends time in the company of 52-year-old wife of Vincent Cassel and brother, 19-year-old Zachary.

Yesterday, the company proceeded to dinner at a family restaurant La Ferme Ostalapia on the occasion of the first anniversary of the actor and model on 24 August last year, Vincent and Tina tied the knot. For a relaxing evening with the closest 22-year-old Tina chose a simple black top and bright skirt with floral print. Natural makeup emphasized the natural beauty of girls.

