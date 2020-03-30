As trump and coronavirus accidentally made a popular man from Saudi Arabia
In his post on Twitter about the research Institute, began developing a reusable PPE to help in the fight against the spread of coronavirus, the US President Donald trump tried to mention control over quality of foodstuff and medicines (FDA), but instead accidentally made a reference to star Snapchat from Saudi Arabia. This writes Albawaba.
Social media users in Saudi Arabia has noted the incorrect reference as soon as I saw it, creating an infinite number of memes showing that the FDA or “Abu al-Fida” in a hurry to save US in an emergency situation with COVID-19.
FDA from Saudi Arabia soon became one of the most popular hashtags: more and more people created funny memes showing the “friendship” between Abu al-Fidai and President of the United States, while others have added a photo of the Saudi guy in the photo briefings in the White house.
Abu al-Feeds, which is more popular in Snapchat than Twitter, there were only a few subscribers, but the night to gain about 15 thousand new followers on Twitter. The FDA still has not published anything on Twitter.
