As Ukrainian wins California underwater photo
His photographs have received awards at prestigious international competitions, and graced one of the main artgallery Los Angeles. And now he’s planning a big photo shoot in the Pacific ocean.
It’s all about Ukrainians, Alex Scheer, who conquers California underwater photography. Series called “Mermaids” in their time graced even the exhibition hall in the French Louvre. And started his career as a photographer in Kyiv, Rusanivka.
“There are not many underwater photographers there, but not so much. So here is the ocean, I had a yacht, and I could dive,” says photographer Alex cher.
Alex shares the secrets of underwater photography. Says not enough conventional cameras need a special protective case. “Models should be prepared — pass the so-called “course of the mermaids,” says model Kayla Moody.- We practiced a few times with Alex — in the water controlled the expression,” she says.
Before shooting Alex dives to check equipment. If everything works, you can begin. Kayla is worried. Participation in underwater shooting it for the first time.
“It is very interesting. A very different, more difficult to photograph. In the water each time any new things that can be seen while shooting. It adds another color and another texture. The body feels different,” says the photographer.
Shoot lasts 2 hours.
“It is very difficult to do flips in the water,” says model Dayana Acevedo.
Photos ready the next day. Weightlessness and beauty is a unique style of photographer. The idea of underwater photography came to Alex while on vacation in Hawaii, where friends persuaded him to scuba dive.
“Went to Hawaii, made his certificate and began to dive. Took my camera with me — at first simple, then complex, and that’s when I began photographing girls,” says the photographer.
Photograph Alex began in Ukraine, but then it was only a hobby. “I’m shooting with the 14. It was in Ukraine. My grandmother took pictures. She was a chemist and liked to take pictures. And gave it to me,” he says.
Education Alex is a biologist. Participated in liquidation of consequences of the Chernobyl disaster. In the 90s, when he was 33 years old, his family moved to the United States. Alex admits that the situation in Ukraine began to experience after the revolution of Dignity.
“I suddenly felt that our beat. I even could not work. I was constantly watching what was happening on the Maidan, save, video, collected part information. Then we collected money for the Maidan. Earned here and sent,” — says the photographer.
Most Alex misses the Dnieper. “Most of my friends emigrated,” he says.