As wanted in the Kremlin dismissed the General Director of the Georgian TV channel, which broadcast insulted Putin
In Georgia fired the General Director of TV channel “Rostov-2” in the air that publicly insulted Putin. The appropriate personnel decision was made by the new owner of the channel, businessman Kibar Khalvashi. Is Nicky Gvaramia he was appointed to a managerial position his lawyer paatu the Salii.
It is noteworthy that shortly before dismissal Gvaramia said that the network contract he signed prior to 31 December 2020 and to leave the channel it is going.
Immediately the release of information about his dismissal of the General Director of the channel said about the political motives of this decision and the pressure on the owner of the channel from the foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin, who “demanded” to close the channel. About it reports Radio Freedom.
Recall, July 7, the leading TV channel “Rustavi 2” Giorgi Gabunia, during his author’s program “the PostScript” I swore at the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. As punishment, the channel management has decided to suspend him from the air.
July 8, Nika Gvaramia acknowledged that rude offensive against Putin were “inappropriate, tasteless and damaging to the struggle, part of which was supposed to be”.
After that, the media said that before Gabunia obscene expression to the leader of the Russian Federation made another Georgian journalist in 2013.
