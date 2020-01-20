As was the fate of the homeless, immigrants from Russia, who sang the Opera in metro Los Angeles
On September 27 the police Department of Los Angeles has published on their pages in Twitter and Instagram the video recording of speech of an unknown woman on an empty subway platform. This writes Nashi USA.
“4 million people call Los Angeles their home. 4 million stories. 4 million votes… sometimes you just need to stop and listen to one of them to hear something beautiful,” he signed the police in the video.
The woman in the video sings the Aria “O mio babbino caro” from the Opera “Gianni Schicchi” by Italian composer Giacomo Puccini. After the publication of the record quickly gained tens of thousands of views and gained viral popularity. Her devoted subjects almost all major American TV channels and publications.
Journalists started to figure out who was singing woman. Representatives of local Armenian community said that she had no home, and they regularly see it on the streets with a supermarket trolley, which folded its assets. They told reporters that the performer of Opera arias — and even a good violinist.
“I saw how she played the violin near the shopping center “Americana” and it was perfect,” said local resident Susan Ohanian.
The owner of the Armenian market Sarkis Chakhoyan added that the woman spoke with him in Russian, telling him that he lives in USA for 30 years. She regularly collects stale bread to feed the birds, he said.
A few days later the journalists found a performer of arias and talk to her. The woman told me her name was Emily Samuri, she’s 52 years old and she really came to the US from Russia at the age of 24 years. Samorka is a professional violinist and pianist.
She is singing professionally was not engaged. The woman said that they learned to sing in childhood, imitating Opera singers on television broadcasts. In the subway, she says, because the acoustics are good, said Tamurka.
In the US, she gave music lessons, but in 2005 she began to have health problems and, as a consequence of financial difficulties. Russian friends helped her get treatment at a hospital in Los Angeles, but then the support stopped. To make ends meet, she worked in cafes and restaurants, and even played the violin on the streets — until one day another man jumped on her and stole tool.
In the end, Samorka he lost his house and now lives on the street on the 400-dollar state grant. In 2008, she was granted political asylum in the United States. The reason for the move from Russia the woman is not named.
When a police officer, touched by the beauty of her singing at the metro station Wilshire-Normandie, came and asked permission to make a recording, Samorka scared. “I said, “Please don’t do this”. I was scared, she said. — What to expect from a police officer who relieves you?” However, the police continued to insist, and finally she agreed — with the condition that the roller will not publish on the Internet.
Press Secretary of the Deputy Branimir Kvartuc contacted her to offer her a job. She sang at the opening of “Little Italy” festival of Italian heritage in Los Angeles.
“She was very excited, but we were even more excited, said Kvartuc. — Because we have to treat her like a star.”
Samorka grateful to the police officer for breaking the promise and still posted a video.
She also received an offer from a music producer Joel diamond, which can change her life.
