As with psoriasis friend did. Made simple “talker” and no longer suffer!

| August 10, 2019 | News | No Comments
One of my friends told effective method by which he got rid of psoriatic plaques.

For recipe magic bullet you will need: 4 raw yolks of eggs, 80 grams of camphor oil, 200 ml of rubbing alcohol and 200 grams of birch tar. All these ingredients need to be beat with a mixer.

The resulting ointment should be handled in those places that have psoriatic plaques.

After 3 days need to take a shower using coal-tar soap and repeat the previous procedure. This ointment should be stored in glass containers with dark opaque glass. Usually after 10-12 days of this treatment, the psoriasis disappears.

Also for the relief of symptoms of psoriasis you can use a mixture of 100 grams of birch tar, 0.5 Cup natural cream and 4 fresh raw chicken egg yolk. This ointment to lubricate the trouble spots, and after it dries to wash off all the whey. The procedure is repeated until complete recovery.

