As with psoriasis friend did. Made simple “talker” and no longer suffer!
One of my friends told effective method by which he got rid of psoriatic plaques.
For recipe magic bullet you will need: 4 raw yolks of eggs, 80 grams of camphor oil, 200 ml of rubbing alcohol and 200 grams of birch tar. All these ingredients need to be beat with a mixer.
The resulting ointment should be handled in those places that have psoriatic plaques.
After 3 days need to take a shower using coal-tar soap and repeat the previous procedure. This ointment should be stored in glass containers with dark opaque glass. Usually after 10-12 days of this treatment, the psoriasis disappears.
Also for the relief of symptoms of psoriasis you can use a mixture of 100 grams of birch tar, 0.5 Cup natural cream and 4 fresh raw chicken egg yolk. This ointment to lubricate the trouble spots, and after it dries to wash off all the whey. The procedure is repeated until complete recovery.