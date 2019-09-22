As women after 50 years to recognize heart attacks
In medical practice heart attacks in women after 50 years very often end up dead – including the fact that their symptoms are ignored as patients, as doctors.
Experts recommend that women know how manifest heart disease. According to them, there are signs indicating the approach of a heart attack.
For example, such a symptom can be numbness in the hands, which is often concerned only in a few minutes. In most cases this numbness is observed in the left hand, you may also experience tingling, weakness, pain.
Also a signal close to a heart attack can be a toothache. Its peculiarity is that the pain is not in any particular tooth, and put in the entire jaw. Cardiologists say that thus manifests itself “reflected” pain emanating from the heart.
Harbingers of a female heart attack may be occurring without specific causes stomach pain, nausea and vomiting. If in addition they exhibit other symptoms listed here of a number, it is necessary to consult a doctor.
Another signal of an impending heart attack in women is back pain. In some cases a sharp pain in the area between the shoulder blades is the only sign of the approaching attack.
In addition, many women experience unusual feeling in the chest, resembling the tightness or pressure on chest. Other symptoms that may occur is heartburn, tingling, burning sensation that last for two to three minutes.
In women older than 55 years with a weak heart or with a genetic risk (a family history of heart attack) at his approach can specify characteristics resembling the flu, body aches, nausea, weakness.
As for weaknesses in General, if it occurs when you run very simple and ordinary actions, it could also presage in women of a heart attack.