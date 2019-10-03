As you cheat the cruise line scams: 6 popular fraudulent schemes
Bright commercials can give the impression that a cruise is the dream of all your life. Indeed, a cruise can be a wonderful experience. But sometimes this experience turns from a dream into a disaster.
Cruise is both vehicle and destination for your getaway. Cruise scammers are actively using this combination and can fool you as at the time of booking and during travel, writes USA Today. Here are six of the most popular schemes of cruise scams.
1. “Free cruise”
This scheme exists already and has been prevalent in the online stories about cruise fraud. You will get an email stating that you have “won” a cruise or “were chosen” for a free cruise to the Bahamas (often from the company with the word Caribbean in the title, despite the fact that the Bahamas are not the Caribbean).
What you actually get:
- “fees and taxes”, including those charged by the cruise line in addition to the state duties;
- the requirement to view the presentation in the style of the aggressive pressure on the client, which can last 4 or 5 hours;
- dirty stateroom on older ship without air conditioning;
- a piece of land for recreation for the old resort;
- constant pressure in order for money to “improve” conditions on the ship or resort.
The Internet is filled with stories of people who succumbed to this Scam and have suffered from their fraudulent scheme.
2. Fraud at the port
Among the most common schemes that involved locals in ports of call. Usually the sacrifice is worth the small loss of time and money, but sometimes it may be worse. A typical Scam involves fake taxi drivers who shout “taxi”, grab your Luggage and ask for payment and then hand you a real taxi driver, who ignores the fact already held the payment and charges you a fare. In other cases, drivers require you to the counter 5 times more than the fare for the actual distance you traveled.
Of course, the port and the city, you can accidentally stumble (or they will find you themselves) on pickpockets, currency speculators, frauds with credit cards. Be especially careful with a dealer that tries to charge your card in U.S. dollars — that sounds nice, but you are likely to become a victim of the Scam exchange. Vigilance and alertness can protect you from most of the local fraud, but there is always a chance that you’re not lucky.
3. Bad trips and local art
It’s not quite a direct cruise fraud, but many visitors to the port is really annoying sightseeing tour which includes an hour in the gift shop, chosen because of monetary kickbacks, and not for goods.
Like a cruise Scam — the pictures painted by local street “artists” who actually represent a slightly tinted dark schemes, pre-printed.
4. Cruise fraud online
Potentially dangerous the Scam can jeopardize your identity, documents, or both. Here’s how it looks: you receive an email claiming to be from the cruise line or resort, and asking you to follow the link for more information about the upcoming cruise.
Such letters come from someone who hacked the data of the cruise line or operator to obtain the names of current and potential customers. And obviously either the message itself, or the link contains malware.
It’s online fraud, like fake emails from FedEx or UPS that ask you to check the information about the upcoming shipment.
5. Fake prices and discounts
If you see a 75% discount, then expect a bargain, right? In fact, it is not always the case.
The base price from which are deducted the 75%, often is a complete fiction. Even “price for the brochure” might not mean anything in this case. So forget about big discounts from fake prices.
You can decide best whether the transaction in fact, comparing its price with the prices of similar cruises and checking independent review sites cruises — for example, SmarterTravel, Cruise Critic.
6. The fine print of your contract
Although this is not the cruise line Scam in the classic sense, the worst problems you may encounter arise because of the contract that you voluntarily agree to when you purchase cruise. These contracts are unilateral “contracts on the basis of the standard conditions”, which you would never have signed if you had the opportunity to negotiate the terms independently.
Although the contracts from company to company vary slightly, almost all cruise lines allow you to remove many problems and cause you to abandon what is usually your right as a consumer. Among them, the cruise line can:
- to cancel the trip for any legitimate reason without prior notice;
- to evict you or to change your cabin without compensation or reimbursement;
- require you to accept the return duties without rights of recourse;
- to deviate from the routes and schedules without prior notice;
- to refuse the return or indemnification of losses as a result of cancellation or change for reasons not under the exclusive control of the cruise line;
- to produce a Pro-rata refund or reimburse funds only in the form of a future cruise credit if your cruise ends prematurely;
- not to be held liable for acts committed by any subcontractor, including the ship’s doctor and the shore the guides;
- to search your room and belongings without prior notice;
- to refuse liability for emotional distress or mental anguish in any circumstances except those you can prove in court as a result of bodily injury or imminent risk of injury;
- to limit your ability to resolve the dispute in a single appointed Federal court or even in another country;
- deny you file a class action;
- to limit the cost of your personal property up to 50 USD for a traveler or US $ 100 per cabin, unless you buy additional insurance;
- to tell you not to drink the local alcohol, while on Board;
- to require that disputes were resolved by forced arbitration.
This is not a complete list; make sure you know what you signed up for when buying a cruise. Consider buying cruise insurance for extra protection in case something goes wrong.