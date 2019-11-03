“Ashamed of you”: Vera Brezhneva in latex pissed off fans (video)
The famous singer Vera Brezhnev published a new video for their fans on the social network Instagram.
“Broke yesterday of a cat on gbarmskparty”, — she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
broke yesterday of a cat on #gbarmskparty @g.bar.moscow Muah @lyubovmua meow… wild or domesticated?
The video had to appeal not to everyone.
“Ashamed of you!” — wrote one of the users.
“Too much narcissism. If beautifully, you will notice, you don’t need to focus. Becomes sickly”, — said another.
“Enough to admire, that it was your time. And there’s nothing you can do about it”, — wrote the third.
“I’ll be hanged if my mother acted”, — said in the comments one of the fans of the singer.
