Ashley Benson changed his image, repainted in a brunette
The actress showed off the photo with an updated hairstyle.
Ashley Benson, known for the TV series “pretty little liars”, has surprised his fans with the change in appearance. 29-year-old star radically changed her hair color and became chocolate brown.
Dark hair actress debuted her new selfie with PAL, actor, Remington Franklin. Ashley didn’t say anything about the image change, but the fans saw themselves. “Wow, a new color?”, “You look like an angel”, “the Color brings out your eyes,” “Unexpected, but cool!” — leave comments subscribers Benson.
Someone from the followers Ashley suspected the actress in relationship with Tanklines. However, it is known that in the summer of 2018 Benson is Dating British model Cara Delevingne, which, incidentally, did not appreciate the new image of the star with other subscribers.
But just a few days ago Cara Delevingne published a photo shoot of the beloved, the video of which you can see the tattoo that Ashley has dedicated the Caret. It is possible that the busy schedule has not enabled the model to evaluate a new image for Benson in social networks, and fans of the couple will soon live to see her comment.
Earlier there were rumors that Kara and Ashley tied the knot, but it appeared that celebrity carried a comic of ceremony and marriage certificate no.