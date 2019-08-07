Ashley Graham again impressed curvaceous
31-year-old model showed off his new seductive photos
Ashley Graham does not get tired to surprise fans. After a colorful home away from home the girl literally glows with energy and happiness. “I’m back!.. Italy was amazing, but I’m glad to be back home and back to work! Have you ever felt this way after a trip? Tomorrow I’m on the set of Marina Rinaldi for my new campaign, and I’m going to take you with me!”, – she wrote.
And the model literally dove into the work. Apart from the already mentioned mark Ashley managed to take part in a new campaign for cosmetics company Revlon. A few hours ago, she showed funny footage from the site, as well as photos in a luxurious way.
Graham tried black MIDI dress with pink stripes from Ganni, which is best emphasized all of her good qualities. Thanks to a deep neckline, it focused on the ample bosom of the Ashley, and with sleeves-lanterns, asymmetrical ruffles fun print perfectly trimmed model parameters. In the end the image turned out feminine, stylish and light. Added his gold earring, pendants, pendants and stiletto heel.
The perfect end to a hair collected at the top of the head to the tail, as well as makeup with bright pink eye shadow, sensual lips and a “bushy” eyebrows.
In stories beauty showed some pictures from the same day, noting masters. But also did not forget to congratulate his sister, Eybal Day sisters. “Love you, little sister,” she wrote.