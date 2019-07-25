Ashley Graham and her husband set up their Italian vacation
Ashley Graham, in spite of numerous projects could not deny myself the rest until summer is in full swing. With her husband Justin Erwin, musician Anthony Evans and longtime girlfriend, they went to the Amalfi coast. Here, young people in full enjoy the sea, sun and incredible beauty of the species. The romantic atmosphere that prevails on all four pictures, just rolls! The model was shared with the followers the multi-frame and video, and stories added a lot funny video with their journey on yachts. They have fun, sing with Beyonce, jump into the water from the boat and just enjoy life.
Travel the famous beauty picked stylish outfits. In the photo she poses in a black swimsuit and also a bikini top which threw a green-yellow color pair. Complement her beach look sunglasses in a square frame, and massive gold chains with pendants and earrings. Of course, no make-up and styling, the main decoration of girls – Golden tan!
In the photo Justin and Ashley look really happy. In support of this, Ashley signed one of the frames: “We are very happy.”
By the way, the couple is very religious. The young people met at Church, and in a recent interview Graham said that prayer and gratitude – the first thing that starts each day. Married Ashley and Justin back in 2010-m to year, but children yet. Although, according to the model, she and her husband dream of becoming parents. Ashley also said that he considers it very important to be prepared to raise the child, especially in a couple where one partner is black. According to Graham, she repeatedly faced prejudice and discrimination, and wants to help children avoid this.
It is worth noting that career Ashley has long gone beyond the fashion business. Recently, she presented a collection, which was developed for the women’s clothing brand Marina Rinaldi. The main focus of the famous beauty decided to make denim.