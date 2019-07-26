Ashley Graham bombarded the Network with photos of my husband-handsome

The couple staged a real Italian vacation.

Эшли Грэм засыпала Сеть фотографиями с мужем-красавчиком

Followed by most celebrities to fly to vacation decided and 31-year-old model plus-size Ashley Graham. Together with her husband, filmmaker Justin Erwin, celebrity travelled to Italy. And, it seems, the couple is having a good time there. Talking about it and numerous pictures of the stars, which she regularly shares in Instagram.

So, first Ashley shared a funny video, which eats a typical Italian dessert — cannoli. By the way, despite the criticism of her figure in the network model does not limit itself to the rest in the delicious food, because he believes that success and self-confidence does not depend on the cellulite or the size of clothes.

