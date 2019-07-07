Ashley Graham has shared the spicy in red swimsuit

| July 7, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

31-year-old model plus-size Ashley Graham again shared with his fans a colorful picture, which depicted in a swimsuit.

Эшли Грэм поделилась пикантным снимком в красном купальнике

On his page on Instagram the model shared a new photo, which depicted in a red swimsuit. Posing Graham, of course, in the water and against the rocks, her top with fringe and high heat.

Beach Ashley bow complements the subtle gold bracelet on the wrist, makeup nadovich shades and wavy styling wet hair.

Alas, the model is not told that it is for the photoshoot was shot, but probably they were shooting the new advertising campaign for her swimwear line, which Graham produces for curvaceous women.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.