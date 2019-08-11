Ashley Graham lit stretch marks on racy photos
Famous plus-size model Ashley Graham, who recently gave a hot photo shoot with her husband on the yacht, has puzzled fans with new photo.
31-year-old star on his page on Instagram published a black-and-white photo on which poses in white lace underwear.
However, besides the sexy poses and languid glance, users are not left unattended and the stretch marks that are clearly visible on the body of the model. However, fans of the stars still show admiration for her in the comments.
“Oh my God, what a beautiful body,” “Well, what have stretch marks, you’re still amazing”, “incredible As always,” wrote under the fans.
It should be noted that the Ashley is not experiencing and is not complex in this occasion, on the contrary, is eager to show his fans that is also not ideal.