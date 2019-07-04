Ashley Graham starred in luxurious scarlet dress with open neckline
31-year-old beauty went to the party with friends
Ashley Graham proves by its own example: red looks good on everyone, regardless of size. The other day she went to the wedding of actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas. Recall the celebration in Las Vegas they celebrated in the spring, and officially going to get married in the summer. For a party to my friends Ashley went in the company of her husband, videographer Justin Ervin.
During this time she decided not to hide her magnificent body under a little black dress, but emphasize outstanding form with a screaming red. The girl wearing luxurious red dress with a corset from Vivienne Westwood. Dina knee and with an impressive cleavage, despite the “polnay”, as is commonly believed, color, it made a star shape a sexy and slim. Complements the image of silver sandals with high heels and elegant necklace on the neck and certegy-ring. The hairstyle she chose simple and stylish, and make – up- gentle and sensual.
The event took place in the South of France, so Ashley had to do a lot of scenic shots from the journey. The girl published a lot of photos with his favorite, adding a touching caption: “Celebrating love the whole weekend with my love”… it Should be noted that the image turned out just great, and with Justin dressed in a tuxedo and white shirt, they looked incredibly harmonious and stylish. Such withdrawal immediately appreciated the followers of the star and covered Ashley’s enthusiasm and huskies.
By the way, the figure of a buxom Ashley is the result of hard training. On my fitness model plus-size tirelessly. She does yoga, fitness, love Hiking and Jogging. And Graham is a real adept of a healthy diet. Yes, Ashley can afford a weakness like a glass of wine, chicken or potatoes, but only occasionally. Every day she tries to eat a maximum of vegetables, greens and high quality protein. She does not forget to drink plenty of water.