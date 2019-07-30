Ashley Graham stirred curvaceous in a swimsuit
Ashley Graham in the last two weeks gave me a real sweet life. Together with her beloved husband and friends, they went to the yacht trip to Italy, almost every minute which is broadcast in Instagram.
The company was fun, swam, enjoyed the sun and beautiful scenery and not to forget about romantic and “hot” frames for subscribers, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.
She Ashley managed to show a few sets of beach outfits: fusion black swimsuit, skimpy bikini and lilac color with white details and a belt that made a splash in her microblog. On stage – white swimsuit with an impressive neckline and cutouts at the hips that emphasized the curvy shape and flawless a tan’s famous beauty.
Complements the outfit popular this summer among stars of gold pendants and chains, large gold earrings and sunglasses in a white frame. Ashley tried a few shots to convey how the beauty of the area, which is posing, and his own, with an emphasis on ample Breasts.
Thus the 31-year-old model hinted that he was leaving Italy. In the post she noted the location of the international airport of Naples and fell in love with this beautiful country, namely the municipalities of Scilla and Ravella.