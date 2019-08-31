Ashley Graham tried on a sexy bodysuit with lace
Ashley Graham, the main theme of microblog which recently – pregnancy and future motherhood, still happy sometimes and hot shots. The girl has been producing its line of underwear and swimwear, as well as advertise the products of Addition Elle for curvy women. So that the material she has many.
A few hours ago, 31-year-old beauty has revealed a new photo, where she tried on a sexy bodysuit with lace. Ashley, by the way, did not retouch the skin and stretch marks. However, it turned out sensual and hot. Graham bent, showing off the sexy curves of her luxurious body and breast. The frame gained a lot of likes and comments. “I feel pretty damn good in that lingerie…”, – signed photo of Ashley and promised all fans a discount on the collection.
Basically buxom model does not get tired to enjoy his position and is trying to emphasize its importance. So, the other day she tried on a leopard mini dress with long sleeves and an impressive neckline. The girl could not pass up his reflection in the Elevator, and she seemed a little. Ashley began to show rounded tummy, doing a very funny dance with Frank movements. Apparently, the expectant mother and her baby feel great.
In recent years the popularity of Ashley has increased dramatically. That affected the number of its subscribers. So, the figure in her microblog has reached a record high of 9 million. In this regard, Graham did not keep his words of gratitude. “9 million! I just wanted to say thank you 9 million times! These last few weeks have been a whirlwind in the best possible way, and I am always thankful for the constant love and support from all of you. Sometimes it still seems like a dream, thank you for your daily inspiration that sustains me!” – wrote the star.