Ashton Kutcher and Mila kunis have dinner with friends in Beverly hills
36-year-old Mila kunis and 41-year-old Ashton Kutcher most likely to be in the sights of the paparazzi with children: the couple has four-year-old Wyatt and two-year-old son Dimitry. This week, however, photographers had the rare occasion to capture Hollywood couple in free parents time.
Ashton and Mila have arranged an evening get-together with friends in a restaurant in Beverly hills. Actors dressed in comfortable jeans and t-shirts that is quite consistent with the informal atmosphere of the meeting.
Ashton now have a break so he can enjoy the freedom and manage your time as you like. Unlike his wife, he refuses to reference the page in Instagram, though, and publish new posts regularly. This summer he distinguished himself as a video blogger, and the wife helped him. Fans were in awe of the funny videos of star pair.