Ashton Kutcher commented the accusations the ex-wife
September 25, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
American actor Ashton Kutcher, whose ex-wife demi Moore was accused of adultery and forced group sex, long thought to respond to it, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
However, when the artist was about to spread to his Twitter emotional review, it was stopped by family. What he said in the microblog.
“I was about to press the button and save the really scathing tweet. But then looked at my son, daughter and wife and removed it,” wrote Kutcher and accompanied the post with a heart.
Later, he quoted his father: “Life is beautiful – Larry Kutcher”.