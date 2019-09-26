Ashton Kutcher furious: ex-husband of demi Moore brought out her confessions
The ex-husband of actress demi Moore, which released an autobiographical book with the scandalous details of his personal life, telling about rape and sexual pleasures, Ashton Kutcher reacted emotionally to the revelation of a star. They say he’s furious.
“I was about to press the button to post a sarcastic message, but when I saw my son, daughter and wife have removed it,” wrote 41-year-old Ashton Kutcher in the Twitter. But later he published another post in which he promised to tell the truth about life with demi Moore, but only in private messages.
The indignation of the scandalous details and the wife Kutcher Mila kunis. She is particularly worried about their children, who in the future can read the dirty details about my father.
“She is very worried. Mila wants nothing more than to all the hype quickly subsided,” — quoted an insider HollywoodLife.
Recall that 56-year-old Hollywood actress demi Moore has released an autobiographical book called “Inside out”. In it she revealed the shocking details of his life. It turns out that the mother of the actress was an alcoholic. For $ 500 it sold the daughter of the man who raped a young demi Moore.
“It was rape and the most horrific betrayal. He asked me: what’s it like when they make you a whore in 15 years, “wrote demi in my life story.
Also, the actress talked about the fact that Ashton Kutcher, with whom she lived in wedlock from 2005 to 2011, was cheating on her and bowed her into a Threesome.
Recently, Mila kunis, whose Ukrainian roots, and Ashtor Kutcher visited Kiev. They met with President Vladimir Zelensky.
