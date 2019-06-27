Ashton Kutcher spotted in a bar with the daughter of his former
Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher, who recently with his wife Mila kunis ironically commented on the rumors about their divorce, now went to the bar with the daughter of demi Moore Rumer Willis.
The star with Rumer was spotted recently at the entrance to the restaurant Black Market in Los Angeles.
The pictures, published in the edition of the Daily Mail, shows that they animatedly about something talked and smiled at each other.
“They looked like old friends who came to the bar for a drink. Was relaxed and very happy with each other’s company,” — said the publication of one of the witnesses.
Note that despite the divorce of Ashton with demi Moore, he daolasa to maintain friendly relations with the daughters of Actresses from her marriage to Bruce Willis. Not long ago, even it became known that the actor gave his half of a house Rumer.