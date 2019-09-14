Ashton Kutcher was injured, putting daughter to bed
Ashton Kutcher told a funny story from his personal life. Once he got hurt, putting 4-year-old daughter to sleep.
According to Hollywood celebrities, once the daughter fell asleep in their with Mila kunis out of bed. In the middle of the night, the actor decided to move the girl into her bed, but didn’t want to turn on the light, so as not to Wake the girl. Making his way around the room, he hit his leg on the furniture and could not get the little one down. In the end he had to transfer the girl spouse and to wait, when you can turn on the light. It turned out, the actor was injured, much vypihnuv finger. However, to call the doctor or to go to the hospital he would not personally set the joint.
Mila kunis noted, the husband of one movement returned the finger in the usual position. She admitted — it was the most sexy sight that she had to see.