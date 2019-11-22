Asiantribune: drug dealers send goods to Russia using drones (photo)
Narkodel of Krivoy Rog were transported to customers in Russia goods with drones.
As reported in the security Service of Ukraine, Kryvyi Rih team brought the goods in one of the border regions of the Sumy region, packaged and using a drone sent to customers across the border.
“SBU detained two traffickers while next “air transport”: the flight was supposed to send five pounds of marijuana. For aviacontrol dealers threatens till 12 years of imprisonment and confiscation. Exposed the scheme to the employees of USBU in the Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov areas”, — stated in the message.
As previously reported “FACTS” in Romania have discovered the wreckage of a small helicopter, which, according to local police, have been carrying contraband cigarettes from Ukraine. Next found the body of a man, which later identified the citizen of Belarus. Of the deceased, it was known that he went to Lviv, and from there went to Mukachevo.
