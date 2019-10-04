Asked me to scratch his back and Pat: Robert de Niro got into a scandal
76-year-old Hollywood actor Robert De Niro fights in court with his former assistant Graham chase Robinson. Both participants of the conflict have filed lawsuits against each other, writes the BBC.
The network got new details of the case. According to the documents, was in the hands of journalists, Robinson became an assistant to the actor in 2008. According to her, the boss was always “subjected her to rude physical contact, inappropriate joking in her address, was forced to perform a purely women’s work, such as clean linen, to iron, to vacuum”.
Moreover, according to petitioner, for the work of the actor was paying her less than assistants to men. She also noted that de Niro refused to pay for overtime work.
“Tactless physical contact” led to the fact that he asked me “scratch my back, fasten the shirt, fix the collar, tie a knot and push him to awake,” said Robinson.
In the complaint she said that when talking to de Niro about his desire to leave the job, the actor threatened to ruin her reputation. Robinson still resigned in April 2019
Also Graham chase Robinson is remembered as the actor stood idly by while his friend smacked her on the cheek.
The lawsuit former assistant of Robert De Niro filed a counterclaim after he accused her of embezzlement. In August, the actor filed against her petition. Approval De Niro, Robinson watched 55 episodes of “Friends” (Friends) for four days, and used his official credit card to order delicacies for lunch.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the past year, Robert De Niro has parted ways with his wife grace Hightower after twenty years of marriage.
