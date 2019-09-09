‘Asleep at the wheel’: driver Tesla fell asleep on the motorway. VIDEO
In the Internet appeared the video, which depicted a sleeping driver and passenger of the Tesla traveling on the Massachusetts turnpike on autopilot at a speed of 60 mph (96 km/h).
Sunday afternoon on interstate 90 in Massachusetts the driver of the Dakota Randall noticed Tesla with its sleeping driver and passenger.
“Some guy is literally asleep at the wheel on the Mass Pike, — tweeted motorist Dakota Randall. — Maybe he’s sick?”
Randall said he tried to honk to Wake the driver and passenger, but it didn’t work.
“I looked around and it seemed to me that someone is asleep at the wheel. At first I didn’t believe it, so I did a double take, looked again and saw that the guy cocked his head and really asleep,” said Randall in a network.
Despite the fact that the autopilot system has advanced security features, Tesla is trying to emphasize that it “is not a system of self-driving”.
“Autopilot is designed for use with a fully attentive driver who holds hands behind the wheel and ready to take control at any time,” reads the website of the company.
Randall said that now is always to follow the Tesla drivers on the road.
“I will always watch, sleeping anyone”, he said.
State police told NBC10 the Boston what they knew about the incident from media reports, but no they didn’t.
Tesla has been at the center of attention because of the autopilot.
In July 2016, Tesla reported the first fatal accident involving autopilot. Then the driver and saw a truck with high ground clearance.
Then on 28 March 2018, there was another case in California, mountain view. Then the driver hit a bump and the car caught fire.
In the same family from California has filed a claim of responsibility for the quality of products against Tesla after the two-year-old climbed into a parked Model X and accidentally pressed a car his pregnant mom to the wall of the garage. The incident occurred December 27, 2018.