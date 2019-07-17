ASPARAGUS IS AN ALKALINE FOOD FOR CLEANSING THE KIDNEY AND PROTECTING LIVER HEALTH
Add in the diet!
Asparagus is a relative of leeks, garlic and onions grow all year round, but tastes best in the spring. Usually we eat green asparagus, but there is also a white variety, and it is interesting to note that it grows under the ground.
Asparagus is rich in protein and low in calories and carbohydrates. Let’s not forget that it is very alkaline, and provides a large portion of calcium and magnesium (a 2:1 ratio).
“Asparagus is one of the most balanced in food products of plant origin. Low in fat, cholesterol and sodium, asparagus also contains vitamin A (also known as retinol as it produces pigments in the retina), E (has strong antioxidant properties, meaning it reduces oxidative damage caused by oxygen which can harm human tissue, cells and organs), and K (which reduces blood clots), magnesium, zinc and selenium as well as fiber, thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, vitamin B6, iron, copper and manganese”.
As you can see from the list above, asparagus is a leader in a vast array of nutrients it supplies, but also in quantity.
Asparagus is rich in phytonutrients which eliminate toxins. It increases urine production, improves kidney and bladder, eliminates harmful bacteria and toxins, destroys uric acid and provides a smooth flow of urine.
We give you a few good reasons to eat asparagus more often:
Diabetes / hypoglycemia
Minerals in asparagus can help regulate blood sugar levels.
The acidity of the blood
Asparagus is an alkaline food and it facilitates the treatment of tissue.
Liver
Chlorophyll and phytonutrients in asparagus provide a healthy liver function.
The symptoms of PMS
The juice of asparagus has a diuretic action. Relieves bloating, swelling and other symptoms.
Arthritis and rheumatism
Asparagus contains a special phytochemical Supplement that reduces inflammation and can be effective in the treatment of arthritis and rheumatism.
Heart disease
Combine the asparagus juice and honey in order to strengthen weak or calm palpitations. For optimal results, use this remedy three times a day.
Kidney
Asparagus is a diuretic and alkaline action, is effective in dissolving kidney stones.
Cataract
Asparagus is abundant in antioxidants and glutathione, which can prevent eyesight problems and cataract progression.
Diuretic
The juice of asparagus has a diuretic action. Drink the juice of asparagus for the best results.
Pregnancy
Folate, calcium and other minerals in asparagus may reduce the risk of birth defects during pregnancy.
Always buy firm and straight stems and make sure that the tips fit snugly. Keep it in a plastic bag in the refrigerator for three days. Cook for a couple. Cook asparagus, as the boiling destroys its vitamin and mineral content.