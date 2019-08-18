Aspirin leads to dangerous consequences
Doctors believe that daily intake of the drug for most people leads to a sharp increase in the risk of life-threatening complications.
The theory that daily use of aspirin could prevent a heart attack, appeared in the last century. It existed because of a lack of awareness among doctors and lack of evidence. Modern research shows that frequent use of aspirin for healthy people is causing irreparable harm to health. Special risk the drug poses to those who are over 70 years.
The main complications are hemorrhage into the internal organs or the human brain. On a smaller scale, the daily consumption leads to the appearance of large bruises on her arms. Doctors warn that taking any medication should be strictly agreed with the doctor, especially when it comes to the heart.
“Our aim is to achieve universal understanding, and thus people do not treat themselves, and ruin their health”, — said the doctor of one of clinics of Seattle Mary Ann Bauman.