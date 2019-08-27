Ass like Kim: Lesya Nikityuk boasted curvaceous (photo)
The famous host Lesya Nikityuk surprised earlier funny photo “after rhinoplasty”, went on a holiday. It is a large family company, with my mother, godmother and friends went on vacation. Les opted for luxury hotel in Bodrum (Turkey).
Upon arrival at the place nikitiuk were quick to boast beautiful sea views and a luxurious two-story Villa with a private pool and a personal assistant.
“Grazhdane staying at the villas luxury smecheri, welcome the new neighbors. Lesya Ivanovna broke into the VIP class! And sho, can afford! So much hard work! Yes, lads, it looks like the vacation at the right hotel” — boasted Les.
After reviewing the apartments, Les turned to walk to the beach. It has demonstrated its 50th swimsuit — colorful bikini, flattering her figure.
But Les seemed not enough and she decided to improve your shape with the app that makes the waist thinner and hip — lusher, draws a figure like celebrities Kim Kardashian.
“Finally vacation! Which figure to go to the beach?” asked Les fans.
“Ass like Kim”,”Les Kardashian and new sea adventure!”, “Kim Kardashian in Ukrainian”, “its better” — written under the photo commentators.
