Assad launched ‘anti-corruption’ campaign against his brother, who refused to share the wealth, to return Russia to $3 billion in debt (PHOTO)

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has sent under house arrest of his cousin Rami Makhlouf, the richest man of the country and the owner of many large enterprises in Syria. His property was confiscated in the framework of the “anti-corruption campaign”. According to some, to these actions by Assad have pushed Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, who demanded the repayment of the loans in the amount of $ 3 billion. Assumptions had been made that if the state has no money, then surely they have family Mahluf, the British newspaper The Times.

About the wealth of the family is evident from the photos of luxury cars, yachts and villas 22-year-old nephew of Syrian President Mohammad Makhlouf in Instagram. A recent article he claimed that he was going to invest $ 300 million in Syrian property, stating that the money received from his business.

For many years, Assad’s cousin Rami Makhlouf was considered a financial pillar of the Syrian regime, and his father was put in charge of the vast finances of the family. When, after coming to power, Assad promised reforms, some parts of the economy were privatized, Mahluf has built his own Empire, says the Times article, the translation of which publishes InoPressa.

The differences in the family came after the death of his mother by the Assad Makhlouf in 2016 and intensified on the background of the fact that Assad has been unable to Fund the restoration of the state, despite its apparent “victory” in the civil war. According to pan-Arab newspaper Al Quds Al Arabi, father of Makhlouf Rami Mohammad, who lives in Russia, asked the sons to give the Syrian regime the money, but was refused. After that, the Syrian Committee for combating money laundering began an investigation against the 29 most influential businessmen in the country, including Rami Makhlouf. In the offices of businessmen were searched.

The publication Asharq Al-Awsat added that Assad introduced a series of measures against companies, which has a share Makhlouf, including in respect of its assets in the state Syrian Telecom Company (Syriatel). According to the Syrian monitoring centre for human rights (SOHR), al-Assad also agreed to disband the military wing of the Association of Al-Bostan, which belongs to Makhlouf. It happened after Russia demanded “to limit the set to the Association in exchange for an attractive paycheck,” reports RBC.

According to some reports, Russia also do not like when groups of Mahluf with Iran, which is cooperating with Russia and Syria in the war, but who also have other long term interests in the region.