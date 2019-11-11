Assad: the Russian military in Syria not to ‘die for the dictator’, and for the protection of the Russian people (PHOTO)

Russia sent to Syria its military to protect its own people, as an arena for terrorism is the whole world. This was reported by Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in interview to television channel RT.

“In fact, Russia, according to its officials, different to protect their interests. One aspect of this protection is that they are fighting terrorism in one country, be it Syria or any other country in the region is the protection of the Russian people, because terrorism and its ideology have no borders,” – said Assad.

Another task of the Russian military was the implementation of norms of international law that meets the interests of the Russian people and global stability and the interests and stability in Syria. “The fight against terrorism in one country, be it Syria or any other country in the region is the protection of the Russian people, because terrorism and its ideology have no borders and recognize no political boundaries,” he explained his position to Assad.

“People, masses of people are willing to die for some things, but for the sake of defending your country, protecting your existence, your future,’ he said, adding that “to die for a dictator or dictator – will not be the one who has come from another country.” Risk the interests of their own country for the sake of “another” person also seems to be illogical.

Assad also admitted that the struggle for oil could become one of the causes of the war in Syria. In his opinion, existed the project of creation of a pipeline from Iran through Iraq and Syria to the Mediterranean existed, but was not the only factor that led to the beginning of the conflict in the Arab country.