Assad’s army took military base, hastily abandoned by the Americans in Syria
The Syrian army took the town of Manbij on the border with Turkey. This became known on October 15. Three days ago in Manbij was located two American military bases. But the Americans left them, carrying out orders of the President of Donald trump. The White house gave him, having learned that Turkey launched a major offensive of its troops in the North of Syria.
Operation “Source of peace”, in the words of its initiator, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, aimed at combating terrorists. As such, the Turkish leader said Kurds, whose groups of self-defense for several years was the faithful allies of the Americans in the war against the “Islamic state”. The United States helped the Kurds with arms and ammunition. The leaders of the Kurds hoped that Washington will help them create on the border with Turkey semi-autonomy.
But Erdogan this course of events did not like categorically. The Turkish President has repeatedly criticized the US and NATO for this policy. Erdogan decided I needed to push Kurds away from the Turkish border. He intends to create a security zone to a depth of 32 kilometers along the Turkish-Syrian border. In this area, according to Erdogan, the Kurds should not be at all.
To start the operation “Source of peace” became known on October 9. Trump pre-ordered to withdraw American troops from Kurdish-controlled areas. Sunday, October 13, it became known that the President of Syria Bashar al-Assad and Kurdish groups previously supported U.S. anti-terrorist coalition to combat “Islamic state”, has reached an agreement to stand together against the advancing Turkish troops in the North of Syria. The talks were held at a military base Hamim, which is used by Russian aviation. From this it follows that Russia has made efforts to ensure that this transaction took place.
What is this Alliance of Assad and the Kurds need Moscow? The Kurdish militias YPG and SDF control today a large area in the North of Syria. They got it after the defeat of the “Islamic state”. The betrayal of the tramp, and that is how the Kurds view the decision of the American President to withdraw its troops, prompted Kurdish leaders to seek new allies.
The situation a few days ago, very clearly described, one of the Kurdish generals Mazlum Kobani Abdi, talking to American journalists. “I need to know whether you are able to protect my people and stop these bombings. Because if you can do it, I will need to sign a contract with the Assad regime and Russia and to invite their planes, so they protected us,” said he to a reporter of CNN.
Before the beginning of the Turkish operation, a large part of Syria controlled by Assad. However, in the North considerable, the region was under the control of the Kurds, who were supported by the United States. For Russia in its struggle for influence in the region was very important to push the Americans out of Syria. To fight with the Kurds was too dangerous and expensive. It seems that the Kremlin has come up much less costly, but more effective option.
Knowing how Erdogan dislikes Kurds and fears their influence on Turkey’s borders, Russian President Vladimir Putin during his meetings with Turkish leader, apparently, gave him to understand that in Syria the situation has ripened, when it is possible to launch an offensive. And Moscow is now deriving a direct benefit. Assad, supported by the Kremlin, have agreed with the Kurds. And the whole Northern region of Syria came under control of Damascus, and then and Moscow.
This is a turning point in the Syrian conflict. USA finally lost its influence in the country. Russia can now look to the international arena as a peacemaker! Putin will act as an intermediary in negotiations between Assad and Erdogan. Turkey will ensure that the Kurds will not be able to establish their autonomy in Syria. Therefore, Erdogan achieved his goal and is able to stop the military operation. In Europe, where Britain, Germany and France urge Turkey to stop the assault in Syria, will also be satisfied. And Russia will demonstrate to the world that is able to defend its interests in the middle East. So she is able to do it in other parts of the world, including Africa, South America, Eastern Europe.
What is the essence of the agreement between Assad and the Kurds? Recall that Damascus is already quickly begun to implement it. Syrian army engages in military-political Alliance with the Kurdish defense units (YPG SDFи) and strengthens the protection of the border with Turkey. The Kurds in response are not preventing the return to the territory under their control Syrian state agencies, including the police and intelligence agencies. The real power goes to people al-Assad, but they will not insist on the elimination of SDF and YPG. Syrian troops with the support of the Kurds taking control of a key in the North of the city of Kobani, Manbij and other. The movement of troops and Assad in the North is already in full swing. While open clashes between the Syrian and the Turkish army is not reached. By the way, the Russian military patrol the line of contact between Turkish and Syrian armies.
Erdogan said that Ankara would not object to the Syrian army controlled Manbij. For him the main thing — that the city has left the Kurdish formations. “Dear President Putin, I said the same thing. If you clean Manbij from the terrorists, please, you or Assad let it will provide,” — Erdogan said to Turkish journalists aboard the plane on the way from Azerbaijan, where he was these days on an official visit. In the coming days, the Turkish President will travel to the talks with Putin. The initiative to hold the meeting comes from Moscow.
16 October, the Turkish leader signed in Ankara Vice-President Mike Pence and Secretary of state Mike Pompeo. The white house tried again to persuade Erdogan to abandon the offensive in Syria. However, the Turkish President stated firmly that the military operation will continue. Washington introduced sanctions did not frighten you.
