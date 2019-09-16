Assault on Area 51: how a simple joke can turn into a disaster for Americans
In Lincoln County, in the South of the U.S. state of Nevada, there are two inconspicuous town — Rachel and Heiko. Their total population is 173 people. Around — endless dismal semi-dusty roads. It would seem, anything interesting happen here cannot and should not, BBC reports.
But both the provincial settlement is located near a top secret air force base, which is usually called the “Area 51”. People who believe in the existence of extraterrestrial civilizations, convinced that it was there and held secret study of intelligent beings that fall to Earth from space.
Since September 19, tens of thousands of people will arrive at these two tiny town on the two festival — Alienstock and Storm Area 51, Basecamp.
Unlike conventional festivals, the organization of these need months or even years. It all started with a joke on Facebook four months ago.
Started this venture Joker now says that at least one of the upcoming festivals could lead to a humanitarian disaster.
In June, the 20-year-old California student Matty Roberts for fun has created a Facebook event, inviting everyone along to storm “Area 51” because no system of protection can’t stop a large crowd of people.
In his rather playful post, he also wrote that, breaking into the base, all you can do to detect the samples of alien technology and maybe even aliens themselves.
A few days later he jokes, viral image began to disperse around the world, attracting more participants.
“I placed this post in Facebook about two in the morning on June 27, said Roberts in an interview Bi-bi-si. — It was an innocent joke, but suddenly it has attracted the attention of many people.”
Currently more than 3 million people have said that they intend to take part in the attack on the base on September 20. Another half million have indicated that they are interested. According to Mattie Roberts, a considerable part of them relates to this venture quite seriously.
One of announced its participation of 33 — year-old realtor from Ohio named Art Frasik, who in an interview with bi-Bi-si said that he and his comrades are determined to infiltrate the base and find the aliens.
Two citizens of the Netherlands — a video blogger and his friend have been detained in the closed visits area surrounding the base. They managed to pass about five kilometers. 20-year-old Ties Granziero and 21-year-old Govert Sweep was charged with trespassing on prohibited territory. They say they just wanted to see what was going on.
Many others also promise to enter the territory of the base, but how serious these statements are difficult to judge.
But the USAF don’t see a joke here. The press-Secretary of the air force Laura McAndrews of said bi-Bi-si, that any attempt to illegally enter a military facility or a landfill life-threatening.
Matty Roberts agree with her words, and says he doesn’t want to hurt someone. After his joke on Facebook has become viral spread, it already called the FBI to find out his intentions. He convinced the detectives that collects bombs, and did not do anything wrong.
But the joke is already out of control. The U.S. air force, the authorities of Lincoln County take such developments seriously.
Both festivals quite a problem for local police and General infrastructure. Alienstock, which will be held at the Little A Le Inn in Rachel, and Storm Area 51, Basecamp and will be based in the center for the study of aliens in Haikou, has already received permission to host their events.
But, in preparation for the invasion, the Lincoln area has already prepared the necessary documents for declaring a state of emergency. No one knows exactly how many people will come to both festivals, but are expected to arrive five to 50 thousand people.
Supporters of various conspiracy theories concerning aliens, visit the area “Area 51” over the years. The base is located near lake Groom lake. It was opened in 1950-ies testing of the spy plane Lockheed U-2.
But, says Glenn Campbell, a long time learning everything that is associated with the “Area 51” only in the 1980-th years it became associated with aliens.
Then a physicist Bob Lazar, speaking at a television station in Las Vegas, suddenly said on the air that he was invited to investigate and try to reproduce the alien technology of the aircraft near the “Area 51”.
“Immediately after this statement appeared thousands of conspiracy theories,” — said in interview Bi-bi-si Annie Jacobsen, wrote a study on “Area 51”.
Since the base is classified, no one knows what exactly is happening there. According to Jacobson, the task of the employee base — to develop military technology faster and better than in any other country. But if database is highly classified, many have suspicions.
“Base remains a kind of black box into which no stranger can penetrate, and therefore, many people think anything about her work,” says Glenn Campbell.
And, as demonstrated a joke Roberts on Facebook, conspiracy-minded people “Area 51” are attracted like flies to honey.
The Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee says that even if these places get just one percent of those who said on Facebook about his intention, the local government simply cannot cope with this influx of people.
According to Kerry, in the district sent 150 police and 300 physicians from other parts of Nevada. In the County area of 27 thousand square kilometers, usually there are only 26 officers.
He also adds that those who try to penetrate the territory of the base will be arrested and face a fine of one thousand dollars.
Local authorities also help the state government and Federal agencies, including the FBI.
The FBI, according to Kerry Lee, collects information on how many people can come to both events.
If really arrive about 50 thousand people, the population of Lincoln County where I live only five thousand people per day will increase by 10 times.
Towns Rachel and Hiko just won’t be able to handle it. There are only a few shops and one hotel. There are no hospitals or emergency services, there are not enough restrooms or gas stations for the number of people, and the Internet connection is, at best, barely works if it works at all.
A few days ago Matty Roberts completely severed relations with the organizers of the festival.
“Due to the lack of infrastructure, poor planning, lack of risk assessment and complete disregard of the issue of security expected at least 10 thousand people, Alienstock should be repealed”, — he wrote on the festival website.
Frank DiMaggio, a former organizer Alienstock, shares this point of view. He believes that the festival should be canceled before it became, in his words, the largest humanitarian disaster in the history of southern Nevada.
The owner of the hotel, the Little A Le Inn Connie West assures that the festival Alienstock will not be cancelled. According to her, she had already paid for the security, for portable toilets and also arranged the presence of physicians. In addition, the festival will be 20 bands and two comedians.
When a television reporter asked her if she regrets anything, Connie West burst into tears and said, “whatever happens, I don’t have anything to stop it.”
The organizers of the second two-day festival, which will arrive people, convinced in the existence of aliens, the “experts” on UFOs, and of course the musicians, look more calm.
Their festival will be held in the center for the study of aliens in Heiko.
The organizer of the festival Storm Area 51, Basecamp Keith Wright said bi-Bi-si, that they can accept about five thousand people.
Tickets for one day of the festival are 51 a dollar each, this price includes Parking, two bottles of water and a voucher for food for $ 10. To live people in tents ($50 per day), or vans ($150 / day).
Wright says that the hosts have enough space for tents; water, electricity and toilets is also already solved
But he also adds that the risk of a catastrophic development of events is high.
Everyone is now waiting to see what will actually happen. Matty Roberts says that while he has no regrets. All who come to festivals, do it on their own, he says.
“I did everything I could, trying to convince people not to do it,” concludes Roberts.