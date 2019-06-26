Assia Ahhat & Band presented a new show on TV USA
From 1 June on public television USA PBS (Public Broadcast Service) will host more than 50 premieres a new show Ukrainian violinist – A Music Extravaganza from Assia Ahhat & Band! The show consists of more than 20 beloved around the world songs from different times in new modern arrangements.
For the honoured artist of Ukraine by Asiya Ahat was a great honor to present a new show on 4 December 2018 at the National Opera of Ukraine, and was produced television shooting.
Masterful violinist by Asiya Ahat, exquisite violin improvisations beloved international hits, interesting costumes, incredible lighting effects, orchestra, band, vocalists, choir, heartfelt emotions of the audience – all Americans will be able to assess on their TV screens in different States and cities of the United States. And in the beginning of October 2019 the tour’s artist of over 30 cities in North America.
The project idea was born from the Assia and her American producer after presentations on U.S. cities, which were held successfully in 2017 and 2018 — the audience from California to Rhode island so warmly welcomed our violinist that he became clear — her talent and the highest skill are very much in demand demanding American audience.
Preparing for the show took several months and was carried out by two teams — in the US, with 16-times winner of Grammy, legendary music producer Humberto Gatica , and in Ukraine — with famous and talented musicians and producers Yuri Sepeti, by Sergey Grachev. From PBS the highest standards to all concerts which they broadcast: both technical and creative. Show program of Assia completely corresponds to them.