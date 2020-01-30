Assia Akhat and karaoke in Russian: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles and San Diego (31 Jan – 2 Feb)
What: the Exhibition ‘History of horror’
When: Friday-Sunday, January 31 — February 2.
Where: Natural History Museum, Exposition Park 900 Exposition Blvd Los Angeles 90007
Read more: natural history Museum shows how science and history inspired the creation of the most iconic and creepy movies. “Natural history of horrors” showcases scientific discoveries, such as the early experiments with electricity in animals, a wrong understanding of disease transmission, the discovery of the first living coelacanth and the excavation of the tomb of king Tut, and explains how they influenced the monsters of old-school movies, including “Frankenstein”, “Dracula,” “Creature from the black lagoon” and “the Mummy”.
Cost: $0-15.
What: international photo exhibition at Photo L. A.
When: Friday-Sunday, January 31 — February 2.
Where: LA Mart, 1933 S Broadway Los Angeles 90007
More info: This is an annual event that gathers photographers and other masters of visual arts from around the world who bring their new and vintage photographic and film works and other works of art associated with multimedia technologies.
Event attracting more than 10 thousand visitors annually, also includes panel discussions, lectures, book presentations and autograph sessions.
Cost: From $0.
What: Museum of digital art
When: Friday-Saturday, January 31 — February 1.
Where: Beverly Center, #656 8500 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Read more: First U.S. Museum of digital art — a magical place with incredible illusions, supported by the unique technology.
The main idea of the Museum is to provide visitors with an exciting, magical and unique artistic experience to overcome the limitations of physical media; to expand the art using digital technologies and provide the greatest freedom to the visitors.
Cost: $10.
What: an Exhibition of photographs by Stanley Kubrick
When: Friday-Sunday, January 31 — February 2.
Where: Skirball Cultural Center 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90049
Read more: For those who know him as the Director, early career of Stanley Kubrick as a photojournalist is open. In 1945, the future Director of classics such as “2001: a Space Odyssey” (1968) and “a Clockwork orange” (1971), was only a teenager, but with a strange photographic sensitivity, which has searched for stories of human interest for Look magazine.
Stanley Kubrick was seventeen years old when he sold his first photograph in an illustrated magazine Look in 1945. In his photographs, many of which have not been published, Kubrick has photographed his native city, finding inspiration in Nightclubs, street scenes and sporting events.
He created work that was far ahead of its time and focused on the themes that inspired him throughout his creative life. Indeed, a picture of him laid the foundations for his cinematography: he learned through the lens of the camera to be an acute observer of human interactions and tell stories using images in a dynamic sequence.
Price: $0-12.
What: Karaoke in Russian
When: Friday, January 31, from 21:00.
Where: Seventy7 West, 1000 Gayley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Read more: RedStar Entertainment Group invites Russian-speaking residents of orange County to the karaoke party in the Russian language.
Guests will find a sea of songs and performances by special guests — DJ Radmir RAD Muratov and finalists of the show “the Voice” Polina Zizak.
Entrance to the party available, upon prior reservation.
The table reservation includes admission tickets, the possibility of singing throughout the entire party, as well as a bottle of champagne or other beverage of the same price category.
Cost: $10.
What: Assia Akhat in San Diego
When: Friday, January 31 from 19:00.
Where: The Baker-Baum Concert Hall 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla, CA 92037
Read more: Famous Ukrainian violinist Assia Akhat continues its North American tour. Queen of the violin will perform the world’s greatest hits in a new modern twist, accompanied by the band, great vocalists and unsurpassed Freedom Ballet.
The audience will hear songs from the albums A Music Extravaganza and is ALL–IN, the producer of which is a 16-time winner of “Grammy” Humberto Gathic working with Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Barbara Streisand, Mariah Carey and other world stars.
“For me the most important thing is to see happy people in the room with the first sounds of our show. Differently and can not be — after all, our show stage with the performers and the audience unite in a single great joy and love. We sing and dance together. Come with your family and bring your friends because it will sound the most favorite in the world of music from the 60s to the present day! Become a part of our show and our family!” says Assia Akhat.
Assia Akhat played on one stage with artists like Kurt Elling, Chris Botti, Eric Serra, Jean Luc Ponty, Pierre Blanchard, Vadim Repin has performed at the legendary jazz club Blue Note. Her songs If only tonight and Fiesta in San Juan for the first time in the history of Ukrainian show business took first place in the American Billboard.
Guests will hear the world hits such as Mamma Mia, Volare, Twist Again, Somebody to Love, I am Your Fire, I will Survive and Can’t Stop the Feeling.
Cost: $52.
What: Festival in honor of the new year according to the lunar calendar
When: Saturday, February 1 from 11:00.
Where: Valley Boulevard in Alhambra between Almansor Street and Garfield Avenue
More: This annual street festival in honor of the beginning of the new year according to the lunar calendar, or as it is called Chinese new year. Visitors will find more than 250 sellers of various products — from food to handmade goods.
This is a great place to once again plunge into the holiday atmosphere and get to know another culture.
Cost: Free.
What: the Golden Dragon Parade in Chinatown
When: Saturday, 1 February from 13:00.
Where: Chinatown Central Plaza, 943 N Broadway Los Angeles
More info: This is one of the oldest traditions of the Los Angeles Chinese new year parade is held in the town for 120 years in a row.
The celebration at the Chinatown Central Plaza will be held on several stages, where East will meet West, and it will manifest in everything: food, music, entertainment.
The event also has areas for children with various games and activities.
But the main “highlight” of the celebration will be a colorful parade of Golden Dragon.
Cost: $0-20.
What: Star party at the Griffith Observatory
When: Saturday, February 1 from 18:00.
Where: Griffith Observatory, 2800 E Observatory Rd, Los Angeles 90027
Read more: Star party at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles is the opportunity to admire the constellations and the moon, if you have no telescope. Similar parties are held at the Observatory once a month.
During the event, you can wander freely on the lawns of Griffith Park Observatory and examine the sky and the city lying beneath, and with many telescopes.
Cost: Free.
What: Disco for Russian style 70-90
When: Saturday, February 1 from 18:00.
Where: Sherman Education Center 1011 Camelback Road, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Read more: your favourite hits o love from the past century. On the guest list Jeanne Aguzarova group “Bravo”, Mikhail Shufutinsky, Lolita, Angelika Varum, VIA “Hello song”, Sofia Rotaru, Yak Yola, lapis troubetzkoy, “Mirage”, “Combination” and many other stars of the 70s, 80s and 90s years.
At the end of the evening under the stars. you have the unique opportunity to see and hear the classic song “Aquarium”, the Nautilus shell of Pompilius”, “the Secret.” Promised autographs and kisses. Dance till you drop will be required.
Rhythms of foreign pop music will be presented by such stars as Adriano Celentano, ABBA, Modern Talking and many others. Dress in any shade of red, because disco is about love and is dedicated to Saint Valentine’s Day. Do stunning hairstyles and unique makeup, get clothes from the last century, remember the movement and rhythm of the dances from the 70s to the 90s.
Cost: Free.
