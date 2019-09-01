Assigned Lviv and Rivne: network outraged photos of the Polish train
In Poland the anniversary of the Second Commonwealth came to train with a portrait of Jozef Pilsudski and a map of the Polish lands. The territory indicated on the map covers the Ukrainian city of Lutsk, Lviv, Rivne, Brody. In Ukraine similar geographic and historical “masterpieces” regarded as offensive.
Added fuel to the fire is the fact that the authors of the design clearly wanted to avoid a scandal with Germany. Not to find out the ownership of the land, the map does decided not to display the Gdansk (Danzig), Szczecin (Stettin) and wrocław (Breslau). This area is hidden behind design elements. But with the Eastern neighbours of designers do not stand on ceremony: Polish the area extends including on the Lithuanian Vilnius.
Commentators in social networks have invented a method worthy of an answer of the Polish designers.
Earlier, in Poland, published a map of Ukraine without Crimea, but has corrected the illustration after the intervention of the Embassy of Ukraine.
