Assist player “Shakhtar” came in the top 3 best assists of the week in the Champions League (video)
October 25, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Ismaily congratulates Dodo goal
UEFA presented the list of nominees for best assist of the third round of the group stage of the Champions League.
One of the best was the transfer of midfielder “Shakhtar” Alan Patrick on Dodo in the match against Zagreb “Dinamo” (2:2).
On 75 minutes the Brazilian my passing “cut” the opponent’s defense like a knife through butter, allowing Dodo to go for a rendezvous with the goalkeeper Dominic Levkovichem to level the score in the match.
Except Patrick, were among the top assists player, “Paris Saint-Germain” angel Di Maria on Kilian Mbappe and midfielder Tottenham’s Erik Lamela on son Heung-min.