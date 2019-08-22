Assist Yaremchuk helped “Gent” to snatch victory from Rijeka: video highlights from around the League…
Thursday, August 22, on the football fields of the Old world was played 21 first match of the knockout stages of the Europa League. Unfortunately, the Plenipotentiary of Ukraine “dawn” in Barcelona lost “Hispaniola” (1:3), while retaining chances of an exit in group tournament.
The UEFA Europa League. Round of the playoffs. The first matches
“Espanyol” (Spain) — Zorya (Ukraine) — 3:1 (Ferreira, 57, J. Lopez, 79, Vargas, 81 — Kochergin, 38). In the 76th minute Granero (Espanyol) missed the penalty.
“Gent” (Belgium) — “Rijeka” (Croatia) — 2:1
Forward of the national team of Ukraine Roman Yaremchuk, published together with another of our “collection” Igor Plastun for the match against the Croats in the starting lineup, “Gent” (Roman Bezus came off the bench in the 63rd minute, and Yaremchuk was replaced in the 83rd) was not able to renew its spectacular scoring streak at the start of the season (six goals in seven games). Although the success of his team a leg attached. Assist ex-Dynamo helped “Gent” to celebrate the success of the strong-willed in a duel with “Rijeka”.
“Astana” (Kazakhstan) — BATE (Belarus) — 3:0
Ukrainian team coach Roman Grigorchuk in the refereeing of the Ukrainian team, headed by Sergey Boyko defeated the champion of Belarus, making a large stock before the return match at “Borisov Arena”.
“Suduva” (Lithuania) — “Ferencvaros” (Hungary) — 0:0
“Ferencvaros”, headed by Sergei Rebrov, after the fiasco in the Champions League (home defeat 0:4 from Dinamo Zagreb) is fighting for a place in the Europa League group stage. In the first meeting in Lithuania Budapesti with the Ukrainians Aleksandr Zubkov and Igor Haratinik in the composition possessed a noticeable advantage, but to hit the gate “Sadovy” failed.
“Copenhagen” (Denmark) — Riga (Latvia) — 3:1
In the composition of Riga the whole game played by the ex-midfielder, “Vorskla” Vyacheslav Sharpar.
“Seltik” (Scotland) — AIK (Sweden) — 2:0
Ukraine midfielder Marian Swede was not even in the squad from Glasgow for the match.
“Ararat Armenia” (Armenia) — “Dudelange” (Monaco) — 2:1
Armenians snatched victory in the 93rd minute of the match.
Ludogorets (Bulgaria) — “Maribor” (Slovenia) — 0:0
“Lynnfield” (Northern Ireland) — “Karabah” (Azerbaijan) — 3:2
“Slovan” (Slovakia) — PAOK (Greece) — 1:0
Torino (Italy) — “Wolves” (England) — 2:3
AEK (Greece) — “Trabzonspor” (Turkey) — 1:3
“Legia” (Poland) — Rangers (Scotland) — 0:0
Feyenoord (Netherlands) — Hapoel (Beer Sheva, Israel) — 3:0
“Steaua” (Romania) — “Vitoria Guimaraes” (Portugal) — 0:0
PSV “Eindhoven” (Netherlands) — “Apollo” (Cyprus) — 3:0
“Guerrilla” (Serbia) — Molde (Norway) — 2:1
“Braga” (Portugal) — “Spartak” (Russia) — 1:0
Malmo (Sweden) — “Bnei Yehuda” (Israel) — 3:0
“Strasbourg” (France) — “Eintracht” (Germany) — 1:0
AZ (Netherlands) — Antwerp (Belgium) — 1:1
Second leg of the knockout stages of the Europa League will take place on August 29. The draw for the group stage, in which Ukraine will certainly represent Kiev “Dynamo” and “Alexandria”, scheduled for August 30.
