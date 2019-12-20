Assistant Guardiola led the Arsenal
Mikel Arteta
London “Arsenal” announced the appointment of Mikel Arteta for the post of chief coach of the club, the official website of the gunners.
Agreement Spanish specialist who is 3.5 years.
It should be noted that in the career of a football player, Arteta from 2011 to 2016, defended the colors of “Arsenal”. He played 150 matches for the gunners and scored 16 goals and 8 assists.
Add that for more than a century old history of Arsenal, Arteta became the 20th head coach.
The last three years, Mikel worked as an assistant to Josep Guardiola at Manchester city.
For transition of your specialist “citizens” demanded “the gunners” compensation in the amount of 2.5 million pounds.
After the dismissal of Unai emery V. I. mentor “Arsenal” was assigned to Freddie Ljungberg.