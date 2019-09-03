Assistants trump asked the Washington Museum of African American history not to show him ‘nothing complicated’ (PHOTO)

Loading...

Assistants of the President of the United States Donald trump asked the staff of the Washington National Museum of African American history and culture not to show him “nothing complicated” during a private excursion to the vault. This was reported over the weekend, the Washington Post, citing a forthcoming memoir by the head of the Smithsonian’s Lonnie bunch.

Trump visited the Museum in February 2017, a month after the inauguration. Shortly before his assumption of the presidential office his aides appealed to the newly opened Museum, whose Director at that time was of the bunch, with a request to arrange for an elected head of state visit galleries in private. Bunch argues that trump has expressed a desire to go on a tour on the Day Martin Luther king leader of the civil rights movement of African Americans in the United States, and asked at the time of his “visit” to close the Museum for the rest of the audience.

“The idea is not to let visitors in the first Day of Martin Luther with the opening of the Museum was not something with which I could agree,” wrote a bunch of memoirs that will be released under the title “Hopeless: the creation of a National Museum of African American history and culture in the Bush era, Obama and trump.”

In the end, the tour was held the other day, reports TASS. Before the arrival of trump, his aides said Banco that the President has “a bad mood, and that he does not want anything complicated.” However, the tour started with a bunch of gallery of history, dedicated to, among other things, the slave trade in the world. “It’s not my job to do the edge of history more smooth, even if we are talking about the President,” – wrote in his book bunch.

The head of the Smithsonian institution also noted that during the tour, tramp stopped at the exposition dedicated to the role of the Dutch in the slave trade. “You know, I love in the Netherlands” – so, according to Bunche, head of the American administration, commented on what he saw.

“I don’t remember much about the remainder of the hour that we spent together. I was so upset about his reaction to one of the greatest crimes against humanity in history. There was a chance to broaden views and understanding entering [the office] of the President, and I was less successful than expected”, – noted in his memoirs the guide trump.

Bunch noted that some of the exposition called trump a lot of interest. In particular, he was delighted with the exhibitions dedicated to the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, as well as the American neurosurgeon, and now the Minister of housing and urban development USA Ben Carson, who was accompanied by trump tours of the Museum.

“I have no doubt that he learned something new and getting excited about something,” summed up a bunch in an interview with The Washington Post.

The publication noted that the former press Secretary of the White house Sean Spicer has denied allegations that aides of trump requested the closure of the Museum to visit on the Day of Martin Luther king, because of the presence in it of the elected President. According to him, trump wanted to visit the Museum before its opening on this day, so as not to interfere with access to the facility visitors and residents of the us capital.

Spicer also said that trump during the tour were very enthusiastic, asked questions.

In his book bunch laid on trump’s part of the responsibility for the worsening racial conflict in the country. In particular, the President of the United States refused to criticize white racists. This, for example, turned to 12 August 2017 riots in Charlottesville (VA), where neo-Nazi James Alex fields, Jr. drove a car into a crowd of demonstrators. In the death of 32-year-old activist and lawyer Heather Hayer and another 19 people were injured.

That day, there have been violent clashes of the far right and their opponents after the city authorities decided to dismantle the statue of General Robert E. Lee (1807-1870), was that fought during the Civil war (1861-1865 gg.) on the side of the slave South.

James fields Jr., two years later was sentenced to life term imprisonment.