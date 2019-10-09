Assol admired the slim figure on vacation photos
Ukrainian singer Katya Gumenyuk, better known as Assol, continues to enjoy a heavenly holiday with your loved now husband on the island of Mauritius.
Recall, 19 September, the pair has celebrated a big wedding in Kiev, where the bride dazzled in a gorgeous dress and was cheered by the guests stars of the Ukrainian show-business. After the celebration, the actress with the newly made spouse Artem Taranenko drove off on their honeymoon.
First, the couple had fun in Disneyland Paris, and then went to bask by the ocean on an exotic island. On his page in Instagram the girl shared the vivid imagery with their honeymoon.
Assol posed in continuous black bathing suit, showing off a chiseled figure and slender long legs.
The young wife took a bold pose on the shore of the ocean and pool, which offers stunning views.
The followers have been in awe of the figure of the artist and showered her with compliments.
