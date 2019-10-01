Assol boasted a slim figure in a swimsuit
Artista is now in the honeymoon.
Singer Ekaterina Gumenyuk, better known as Assol, who recently shared the first footage from the honeymoon, continues to delight fans of pictures from holidays, reported the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
So the artist on his page on Instagram published a few photos in a swimsuit taken on the coast of the Indian ocean.
On pictures 25-year-old singer posing in beige bikini, showing off her slenderness.
The figure of Catherine was appreciated and her fans, as stated in the comments to the pictures.
“Shape-fire”, “sweet”, “my God, what a beauty,” wrote fans under the photo, noting also the picturesque landscape, against which posed a singer.