Assol has unveiled the cost of wedding dress
Ukrainian singer Katya Gumenyuk, which is September 19, married, has unveiled the cost of wedding dresses. Note, a wedding dress Assol from Lebanese designer Saiid Kobeisy, studded with pearls, weighs 23 pounds, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
25-year-old Katya Gumenyuk admitted that the wedding dress cost 28 thousand dollars. We can only guess at how much it has cost wedding Assol, because leading steel Katya Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov, and guest artists – Tina Karol and MONATIK. In addition, the event was held in one of the most fashionable places in the capital.
We will note, the choice of Kati was her childhood friend, a business analyst Artem Taranenko. News about that soon Katya Gumenyuk change marital status, appeared online over a year ago. In may 2018 elect singer Artem Taranenko made her an offer, and fans immediately found out about it from Instagram.